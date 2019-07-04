Ali Wong Posts Inspirational Message About ‘Always Be My Maybe’ Director Nahnatchka Khan To Instagram

Ali Wong shared a very special “woman crush” on Wednesday evening. The comedian took to Instagram to share a photo of herself and Nahnatchka Khan, the director of the Netflix hit film Always Be My Maybe. In the caption, she gave her friend a sweet shout-out, prompting plenty of fans to do the same in the comments.

The selfie on Wong’s Instagram feed showed Wong in an orange turtleneck top with her long black hair falling down her shoulders in wave. She flashed the camera a gentle smile as she stood beside Khan, who smiled in a black graphic T-shirt.

“[Nahnatchka Khan] has done a million other amazing things and is one of the funniest, most talented, generous and rarest human beings I’ve ever met,” Wong wrote in the sweet caption.

The post garnered over 26,000 likes and 162 comments from fans and friends, many of which joined in the praise for Khan.

“Can you please tell her I think she is one of the greatest people in comedy and I don’t know her but so desperately want to meet her,” actor Yassir Lester wrote.

“So proud and happy for our daughters to be growing up during this time with so many female role models,” a fan said, adding hand-raising emoji.

In addition to Always Be My Maybe, Khan, 46, executive produced and directed ABC’s hit comedy Fresh Off the Boat, which aired its fifth season in April; ABC’s Don’t Trust the B—- in Apartment 23, which ran from 2012 to 2013; FOX’s American Dad, which is currently in its 14th season; and ABC’s Pepper Ann, which ran from 1997 to 2000, per IMDb. She has also received writing credits for several television series and films.

Loading...

Always Be My Maybe, which was released on May 29, received a 91 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes and a 64 percent rating on Metacritic. It received 6.9 out of 10 stars in IMDb.

The film follows two childhood sweethearts who lost touch for 15 years before finally reconnecting in San Francisco. Leading two very different lives, the former loves attempt to rekindle their flame.

Wong stars in the the film alongside Randall Park. In an interview with ABC about the film, Park revealed that he and Wong have actually known each other since college, so Always Be My Maybe was a perfect fit for them.

“[We] always talked about doing our version of When Harry Met Sally,” Park said of Wong. “And then next thing you knew there was high demand for this script that didn’t exist.”