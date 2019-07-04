Friday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Douglas’s Forced Proposal

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Friday, July 5 reveal that Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) will pop the question. The little boy has a big task ahead of him as he asks Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) to be his father’s wife, per Highlight Hollywood.

Douglas and Hope share a very special bond. As Taylor Hayes (Hunter Tylo) put it, Hope is a mother who lost a child, while Douglas is a child who lost a mother. They are able to connect on a very emotional level because of the losses that they have suffered.

It was Douglas who first asked Hope to be his mother a few months ago. At the time, Hope was still married to Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton). She was very sensitive to the boy’s feelings when she told him that she could not be his mother, but also assured him that she would be there whenever he needed her.

This week has seen Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) coaching his son to ask Hope to be his mother again. Thomas wants Hope to be his wife, but he knows that she is still getting over Liam. The designer knows that Hope has a soft spot for Douglas, and that she won’t easily deny any of his requests.

Satisfied by his manipulation of Liam, Thomas shares his next plan with Douglas. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/p3sCAUiAVD #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/JPoBv3b2dw — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) July 2, 2019

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that he will prepare Douglas to propose to Hope. He wants it to seem as if it was Douglas’s idea, which would place a burden of guilt on Hope should she reject his offer.

Thomas is planning to use the same ring that he used many years ago when he first asked Hope to be his wife. B&B viewers will remember that Hope had refused his offer but told Thomas that she would always feel safe with him.

Douglas will approach Hope on the Logan estate. He will tell the blonde that he really wants her to be his new mommy and that he wants her to marry his father. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers hint that Hope won’t know how to answer the little boy. She doesn’t want to hurt his feelings, yet would do anything to make him happy.

It appears as if Hope will eventually say “yes” to the proposal. She also wants to have a shot of having a family of her own and move on from her past heartache.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.