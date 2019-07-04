‘B&B’ Recap For Wednesday, July 3: Liam Warns Hope About Thomas

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Wednesday, July 3 features Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) shocked by Liam Spencer’s (Scott Clifton) confession.

In tears, she said, “I’m fine, this is what I wanted.”

She claimed that she wanted him to move on with the mother of his children but her tears betrayed her. Liam told her that he wasn’t himself, but Hope pressed on.

“You wanted her,” she said.

Hope opined that this was not a one-night stand. She knew that for Liam to have slept with Steffy, it must have meant something. She encouraged him to live his new life with his family, per She Knows Soaps.

At the cliff house, Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) confirmed that she had spent the night with Liam. Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) was happy that his sister’s love life was back on track. Steffy realized that he was pleased because if Liam was with her, Thomas’ own chances with Hope were improved. She did not like her brother’s planning and told him that.

Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) arrived. Before he left, Thomas congratulated Steffy on the previous night. Ridge wanted to know what Thomas was talking about. Steffy told her father that things between her and Liam had progressed. She let Ridge know that it had only been one night, and she still needed to figure out what it meant. As far as Ridge was concerned, it was a new beginning for Steffy’s family.

Liam and Hope share an emotional and poignant moment after he makes a stunning confession today on #BoldandBeautiful. pic.twitter.com/K8dWb8clTt — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) July 3, 2019

Thomas arrived at Hope’s cabin and called, “Honey, I’m home.” Liam glowered at the sight of Thomas who wanted to know if he was interrupting something. Hope revealed that Liam had just told her that something had happened between him and Steffy the previous night. Thomas couldn’t believe that Liam was rubbing salt in Hope’s wounds. Liam ordered him to leave, but it was only when Hope agreed that Thomas exited.

Liam tried to talk to Hope about Thomas. He did not trust him and wished that Hope would not either. Hope could not believe that Liam did not think that Thomas was a good guy. Liam tried to explain that he would trust the right guy around her, but Thomas was not that man. He asked Hope if she loved Thomas, but she didn’t answer. She said that she could not have Liam and that they had different lives to lead now. Liam and Hope affirmed their love for each other.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.