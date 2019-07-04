‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Paul’s Words Lead Christine To A Stunning Realization

Brand new The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that in comforting his wife, Paul helps Christine see the light about her prosecution of the Newmans during the disastrous J.T. Hellstrom trial.

Victor (Eric Braeden) filed a lawsuit for wrongful prosecution recently over Christine’s (Lauralee Bell) handling of the J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) trial, and Christine gets some awful news. According to CBS Soaps In Depth, the mayor decides to settle the suit and makes Christine tell Genoa City about the situation.

Not surprisingly, Christine is beside herself that Victor once again beat her, and Paul (Doug Davidson) tries to console his wife, especially since the J.T. trial was so personal to her. When Christine realizes that Paul is right that she did use her vendetta against the Newmans to prosecute them, she comes to an epiphany — she abused the power of the District Attorney’s office for her own personal revenge against Victor and his family.

Christine actress Lauralee Bell said of her alter ego, “It’s very hard as a woman in today’s world — in any world, really — to defend [an abuser like J.T.]. But at the end of the day, you’re the D.A., and sometimes you have to represent a side you don’t believe in. She’s the voice for the people who don’t have a voice. At the end of the trial, she got a little teary about that. That is what she believes in, and if she doesn’t have that as an excuse, then she truly is an evil woman!”

Christine is up for reelection, and she was upset when Victor filed the suit, but Victor did not have much sympathy for Christine, and now she sees why. Christine did precisely what the lawsuit claimed she did. While Christine worries that she’s evil, most of the people in Genoa City know that she is not typically ill-intentioned toward anybody.

Christine will essentially eat crow in front of Victor and all of Genoa City when she announces the settlement, but with Victor making surprising choices, as The Inquisitr reported about his support of Victoria (Amelia Heinle), he may actually surprise Christine. One thing is sure, Christine’s soul-searching leads her to an unexpected conclusion, and she makes a shocking choice about her life moving forward. Could Christine decide she no longer wants to be the District Attorney? If so, who would step up in her stead to prosecute the numerous criminals that seem to plague the citizenry each year?