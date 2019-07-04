The 4th Of July Is Celebrated In England, Of All Places, Believe It Or Not

To a very small extent, that is.

You may think that the Fourth of July is treated as just another summer day in the United Kingdom, considering that what we’re celebrating here is a violent separation of political ties between the United States and England. But as it turns out, the two countries put aside their differences over a century ago, and the Fourth of July is celebrated in England, too. To a degree, at least.

Let’s be realistic here: The Fourth of July is, for all intents and purposes, little more than just “Thursday” over there today. But in much the same way that the United States “celebrates” Mexican holiday Cinco de Mayo or Irish holiday Saint Patrick’s Day, the Fourth of July is celebrated in the United Kingdom. And here “celebrated” means “a few places are giving it some degree of recognition.”

There will be no parades marching through the streets of major cities nor will there be any marching bands performing patriotic American songs in the parks. There will certainly be no fireworks display, but for the odd American expat who decides to launch some.

What there will be, however, are more low-key “celebrations” here and there across the country, according to a report from The Sun.

Instead, the U.K.’s Fourth of July celebrations will be more on-par with the U.S.’s Cinco de Mayo celebrations; which is to say, drink specials in some restaurants and at least one educational program.



In Bath, the American Museum will host a barbecue, live jazz and bluegrass music, and a picnic to honor the holiday – on July 6, that is. After all, that is a Saturday, and people still have to work today over there.

In Edinburgh, the Courtyard Cinema is having a Jack Daniels BBQ, American-themed cocktails, and is showing three “American Classic” films, although what those three films are remain unclear.

In London, the Balthazar Restaurant in Covent Garden has actually been having an America-themed event for the past week, which will conclude on Saturday. The restaurant is offering “American” food and cocktails, although again, what that means is unclear. The restaurant’s website is thin on details, but based on pictures, it appears that burgers, some sort of red, white, and blue dessert, and Jack Daniels products will play something of a role.

And in Manchester, Unico Lounge is hosting a cocktails night tonight, although again, what that means is unclear, and the lounge’s website is short on details.