Meghan Markle Makes Surprise Appearance At Wimbledon To Cheer On Serena Williams

Meghan Markle fans were in for a surprise on Thursday when the Duchess of Sussex made an unscheduled appearance at Wimbledon to cheer on one of her best friends, Serena Williams. People Magazine reports that Meghan attended today’s game with two other members of her social circle, Lindsay Roth and Genevieve Hillis. The Duchess dressed casually for the occasion, opting for a white blazer, black top, and jeans. She paired the look with a hat designed by Maison Michele and earrings by Pippa Small, Entertainment Tonight reports.

This is Meghan’s second recent appearance at a sporting event. Last Saturday she and her husband Prince Harry attended the MLB London series played between the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox. Before the game, the royals visited both teams and received gifts for their baby, Archie Harrison Mountbatten. Each team gave them a miniature jersey for their son, but the Yankees upped the ante by adding Archie’s name to theirs, which prompted Harry to say that they beat the Red Sox in the gift-giving department.

The Yankees were dominant on the field as well, as they defeated the Red Sox by the end of the game that day.

The next big event in the Sussexes lives is Archie’s christening on Saturday at Windsor Castle. But those royal watchers hoping for the usual glimpse of the family and godparents as they arrive at the chapel will be sorely disappointed. The Telegraph reports that Prince Harry and Meghan have decided to leave the media out of Archie’s big day and have chosen to share photos from the event afterwards. This is in keeping with their previous decisions to maintain their son’s privacy. Meghan notably declined to do the immediate post-delivery photo op that Kate Middleton and Princess Diana did when they had their babies. Instead, they did a photo call a couple of days after Archie was born with one reporter and one photographer.

As The Telegraph notes, Prince Harry and Meghan have made it clear that they don’t want Archie’s courtesy title to be used either, another indication that they want their son to be treated like a private citizen.

The public will possibly see a bit more of Archie when the whole family goes on their first royal tour later this year. The Sussexes will be heading to the African continent and will visit countries in its southern region.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are excited to announce that they have been asked to carry out a tour to Southern Africa this autumn,” the announcement on their Instagram page states. “The Foreign and Commonwealth Office have requested a visit to South Africa as well as The Duke carrying out visits to Malawi and Angola. His Royal Highness will also do a short working visit to Botswana en route to the other countries.”