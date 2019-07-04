Sara Sampaio Goes Topless In Front Of The American Flag For 4th Of July In Photo Shared By ‘Maxim’

Maxim is celebrating the Fourth of July on its verified Instagram page by showing off Sara Sampaio and the American flag. On Thursday, the magazine took to the popular social media platform to share a sizzling snapshot in which the Portuguese model is flaunting her beauty while riding in a boat.

In the photo, the Victoria’s Secret Angel is sitting in a boat in front of the Stars and Stripes while wearing nothing at all on her torso. The 27-year-old bombshell is leaning forward slightly, strategically positioning her arms in front of her chest to cover herself up and censor the photo, while leaving plenty of sideboob exposed. She completed her look by wearing a black bottom, though it is not clearly visible in the snapshot captured by fashion photographer Gilles Bensimon, as indicated by the tag and caption Maxim included with its post.

The model is wearing her brunette hair swept over to one side, which is partly the work of the wind, and down in loose waves that cascade over her shoulders and slightly onto her face. The Porto native is shooting an intent gaze at the camera with her brows slightly furrowed, giving her eyes extra sass and fierceness. She is wearing a little black eyeliner and mascara that help delineate her eyes and give them extra depth.

According to the post’s geotag, the model posed for this shot in Miami Beach during her photo shoot for the May 2016 edition when she was featured on the cover of Maxim.

The post, which the magazine shared with its 880,000 Instagram followers, garnered more than 2,000 likes and over 15 comments in just a couple of hours of being posted, promising to rack up quite a bit more interactions as the day progresses. Users of the social media platform who are fans of Maxim— and of Sampaio — took to the comments section to praise her beauty and to wish everybody a happy Fourth of July by including a trail of patriotic emoji, like the eagle and the American flag.

“So gorgeous,” one user wrote.

“Wow,” another simply added, using a red heart emoji in place of the O.

Loading...

As Sampaio told Maxim in the accompanying interview, her achievements as a model are a result of her highly ambitious personality.

“I’ve always had very high aims for my life and for my career, for anything that I do,” she told Maxim.“If I do something, I want to be the best. And one of the best things you can be is a Victoria’s Secret Angel; for me, that’s always been a goal.”