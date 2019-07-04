Julianne Hough’s Bikini Pool Gymnastics Celebrate 4th Of July: ‘Best Video Ever’

Julianne Hough has updated her Instagram to celebrate Independence Day. The America’s Got Talent judge took to the platform early on July 4. Her update hasn’t gone unnoticed.

Julianne seemed out to make sure everyone was in a celebratory mood. The 30-year-old also appeared to have put a lot of time and effort into her update – she sent out nine videos. While the varied pieces of footage included pajama dancing and jumping into the ocean, the most prominent parts of the update were showcasing Julianne’s epic gymnastics skills. Likewise just how fun splashing around a pool can be.

The first video showed a pool party. Loud music and slow-motion added effect, but the video would likely prove just as wowing without the sound. Fans saw splashing water, pink inflatable flamingos, and a bikini-clad Julianne jumping into the pool via an impressive somersault. Her legs then opened into what wasn’t far off the splits. Given that this dancer is known for her insane flexibility, her display wasn’t a surprising one. It did, however, seem immensely fun. Fans were also treated to this star’s super-ripped body – the two-piece swimwear was sending out some serious fitspo.

Another part of the update saw Julianne wowing her fans with more somersaults – this time, from an incredibly high diving board. Then again, this humorous celebrity isn’t above posting a failed moment. The perfectly executed dive was followed by Julianne appearing to miss the mark as she fell off the board.

Fans have been picking up on the update – from the pool fun to the caption.

“Best video ever,” one fan wrote.

“Wowwwww Julz that diveeeeee” racked up plenty of likes.

Countless other fans praised the star for her sensational displays of athleticism. Fans also wished Julianne a happy 4th of July.

This super-fit celebrity frequently makes fitness-centric headlines. Julianne is known to be a workout fiend. She opened up to Self about squeezing in workouts with her busy lifestyle.

“A lot of people are like, ‘man, you’re so busy, how do you fit it in?’ But that’s my key thing: I don’t ‘fit’ it in, I schedule it in. It sets the tone for the day for the rest of the day. But I would not say that I’m a morning person, though. It takes everything that I have to get out of bed.”

Julianne’s update today proved a hit. It had racked up over 96,000 likes within just two hours of going live. Fans wishing to see more of Julianne should follow her Instagram.