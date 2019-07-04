‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Nina Agdal Rocks Striped Bikini For 4th Of July

In honor of the 4th of July, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit went looking for an appropriate photo to mark the celebration on its verified Instagram page. On Thursday, the magazine wowed its fans by taking to the popular social media platform to share a sizzling snapshot of Danish model Nina Agdal rocking a striped bikini that just screams “Independence Day.”

In the photo in question, the former Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition model is posing in front of a large flag of the United States as she dons a white and blue two-piece bikini that consists of a straight-cut top that features a series of thin straps that go over the model’s shoulders. The top also boasts three straps in the middle, which connects both cups of the bikini while leaving a little underboob exposed. Agdal teamed her top with a matching bottom that sits relatively high on her sides and low at the front, showcasing her hips and highlighting her itty-bitty waist, while leaving her toned abs and obliques on full display.

The 27-year-old model is standing with her side to the camera in a pose that further accentuates the natural curvature of her body. Agdal has her head tilted back with her eyes closed and lips parted in an introspective, yet seductive expression.

The model is wearing her golden blonde hair in perfect curls that cascade down over her shoulders and onto her back. In addition, Agdal is grabbing the upper part of her hair with her left hand, increasing its volume and adding a lot of sass to the photo, which, according to one of the tags included with the post, was captured by Ben Watts. Agdal appears to be wearing a little mascara and a nude-colored lipstick, while bronzer helps contour and accentuate the structure of her face.

The post, which Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shared with its 2 million-plus Instagram followers, garnered more than 7,100 likes and over 40 comments in under an hour of having been posted — at the time of this writing. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the magazine — and also of the model — took to the comments section to praise Agdal’s beauty and compliment the overall aesthetics of the photo.

“Happy Fourth! Beautiful,” one user raved.

“She is Beautiful!!!” another user chimed in.

“Gorgeous And Happy 4th Of July,” a third fan added, including a series of emoji depicting USA- and festivities-related themes, like the flag and fireworks.