Kylie Jenner Goes ‘Beach Bum’ For 4th Of July Instagram Pic

Kylie Jenner has updated her Instagram. The July 4 picture showed the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star looking beautiful in natural sunlight, but it showed something else – namely, that this hard-hitting businesswoman doesn’t take a break from promoting her best-selling Kylie Cosmetics line. Everything from the made-up face to the caption was pointing toward the merchandise.

Despite a caption-mentioned shade with a beachy-sounding name, Kylie herself hadn’t opted for a beach shot. Fans weren’t treated to the 21-year-old in any form of swimwear, but they had plenty to look at. The mother of one had opted for a selfie snap. It came with a fierce facial expression, a fierce wardrobe, and a ritzy display of diamonds.

The photo showed Kylie in a cream-colored and zip-detailed top. The ribbed number was mostly conservative, although a low neckline was flashing hints of cleavage. The focus seemed less on the clothing and more on the makeup, though. Kylie’s glowing complexion was perfectly contoured and matte-finished. Her eyeshadow sent out stunning shades of pink and green in glitters. With cat-wing eyeliner and defined brows, this entrepreneur was proving the perfect brand ambassador.

Kylie took to her caption to announce the launch date of some new merch, and fans of Kylie Cosmetics products were likely grateful for the heads-up.

This makeup mogul seems to have put in a huge amount of effort into naming the shades for her various products. She’s even included some celebrity references as two shades from the Kylie Cosmetics range are named after songs by Taylor Swift. Others seem to play on Kylie’s status as a mother. February 2018 marked the arrival of Kylie’s daughter Stormi Webster. This 17-month-old is now one of the most popular babies in Hollywood.

Stormi’s name still proves a headline-maker on account of being unusual. Speaking to sister Kim Kardashing via ES, Kylie explained how it all came about.

“I really don’t know how we thought of Storm. Her dad insisted it was him, but I feel like it was me. And that kind of just stuck with us. And then I didn’t really like just Storm — I didn’t feel like that was her name. So then it became Stormi. And it just stuck. I feel like there were a lot of other names that I might have even liked better to be honest, but I feel like Stormi picked her own name, like it was just her name.”

Kylie was, of course, referring to Stormi’s father Travis Scott in her interview.

Kylie may well update her account for further Independence Day snaps.