Samantha Hoopes Flaunts Cleavage In Sexy Patriotic Bikini

Samantha Hoopes celebrated the Fourth of July with a dose of patriotism and a side dish of sexiness. On Thursday, the model updated her Instagram account with a photo that wished her fellow Americans a happy Fourth of July while also highlighting her voluptuous chest.

In the photo, Hoopes wore a classic triangle bikini top designed with Old Glory in mind. One side of the bikini featured the well-known white stars on a blue background while the other side of the top featured red and white stripes. The model wore her hair down in loose beach waves and kept her makeup light for for the occasion. Smiling from ear to ear, the stunner looked gorgeous. The natural beauty was also leaning against a truck that appeared to painted like the American flag. To complete the all-American theme of the photo, Hoopes held up a huge hamburger that was loaded a hot dog and potato chips.

In the photo’s caption, the model said she was proud to be an American.

The snap appeared to be a throwback photo, as Hoopes is very pregnant with her first child, and in this particular shot, she showed no signs of being pregnant.

That’s not to say that Hoopes doesn’t look amazing while being pregnant. The fact is that she has shared some stunning photos during her pregnancy, and she has never looked better. The The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model has no qualms sharing her baby bump with the world. She has also been sharing how her pregnancy has changed her life.

Hoopes announced her pregnancy on Instagram in April. This is her first child with fiance Salvatore Palella. She has previously mentioned that she is due to give birth in August, meaning her due date is just around the corner.

Hoopes and Pallela have been engaged since June. To ask Hoopes to be his bride, Palella filled a room with 381 red roses — one for each day they had known each other — when he asked her to be his bride, The Independent reported. The two had traveled to Portofino, where they met, to celebrate being together for one year when Pallela popped the question. Hoopes was overjoyed with excitement and shared her engagement ring with all of her followers.

However, Hoopes has not shared when her big day will be. She is apparently focusing all of her attention on her pregnancy.

Fans wanting to keep up with Hoopes can follow her Instagram account.