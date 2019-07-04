Samantha Hoopes Flaunts Cleavage In Sexy Patriotic Bikini

Samantha Hoopes celebrated the Fourth of July with a dose of patriotism and a side dish of sexiness. On Thursday, the model updated her Instagram account with a photo that wished her fellow Americans a happy Fourth of July while also highlighting her voluptuous chest.
In the photo, Hoopes wore a classic triangle bikini top designed with Old Glory in mind. One side of the bikini featured the well-known white stars on a blue background while the other side of the top featured red and white stripes. The model wore her hair down in loose beach waves and kept her makeup light for for the occasion. Smiling from ear to ear, the stunner looked gorgeous. The natural beauty was also leaning against a truck that appeared to painted like the American flag. To complete the all-American theme of the photo, Hoopes held up a huge hamburger that was loaded a hot dog and potato chips.
In the photo’s caption, the model said she was proud to be an American.
The snap appeared to be a throwback photo, as Hoopes is very pregnant with her first child, and in this particular shot, she showed no signs of being pregnant.
That’s not to say that Hoopes doesn’t look amazing while being pregnant. The fact is that she has shared some stunning photos during her pregnancy, and she has never looked better. The The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model has no qualms sharing her baby bump with the world. She has also been sharing how her pregnancy has changed her life.
View this post on Instagram
Everyday as my body is changing so is my mind. This experience changes your priorities and puts life into perspective and makes you want to make a positive change in the world. People waste time bullying others and putting people down for things that they cannot control and to me this is super fucked up. Life is so fragile and when you are pregnant you connect with that differently. I am looking at people and situations so openly and honestly and it really make you realize how precious each one of us is. All of our differences make us the strong independent person we are supposed to be. Feeling the baby move around inside also makes me question why woman give themselves such a hard time for their body changes and always put pressure on trying to be back to where they We’re before. You have to give your body time, you just created a brand new life and opportunity for a new human to thrive. Don’t hate the new body that you have been given, respect it and continue to remind yourself of how strong you are! ????????????
Hoopes announced her pregnancy on Instagram in April. This is her first child with fiance Salvatore Palella. She has previously mentioned that she is due to give birth in August, meaning her due date is just around the corner.
View this post on Instagram
We are so happy to finally announce baby Palella arriving in August! This journey so far has opened my eyes to how beautiful the woman’s body is! It’s truly incredible what nature can do and what love between two people can create. I would love for you to join us on this journey of firsts and I will being to sharing what I have learned so far, routines that have changed, things that I’m doing and not doing and this whole new world! P.s. Mila can’t wait to be a big sister ???????? #babypalella @palella photo cred: @giusjpalella
Hoopes and Pallela have been engaged since June. To ask Hoopes to be his bride, Palella filled a room with 381 red roses — one for each day they had known each other — when he asked her to be his bride, The Independent reported. The two had traveled to Portofino, where they met, to celebrate being together for one year when Pallela popped the question. Hoopes was overjoyed with excitement and shared her engagement ring with all of her followers.
View this post on Instagram
380 days we have looked at each other in the eyes and then (380 days and then381 bc of time zones) .. this morning on the airplane back to where we first met where you presented 381 roses from now until forever we will be together and today we promised to be forever together!! You’re mine @palella and I’m beyond with our love I can’t wait to spend forever plus 381 with you baby ????????????????????❤️???? #howdidigetsolucky #realman #mine ???????? #ifyoulikeitthenyoushouldaputaringonit
However, Hoopes has not shared when her big day will be. She is apparently focusing all of her attention on her pregnancy.
Fans wanting to keep up with Hoopes can follow her Instagram account.