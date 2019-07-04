Miami Dolphins’ Kendrick Norton Loses Arm In Tragic Car Crash

Kendrick Norton, a defensive tackle for the Miami Dolphins, was in a car crash in the early hours of July 4 in which his arm was amputated.

TMZ is reporting that Kendrick crashed his truck, a Ford F-250, into a concrete barrier in Miami on State Road 836, and the vehicle flipped, landing on its roof.

On the police radio, an EMT can be heard requesting a Heavy 1, which is a tow truck for a large or heavy vehicle.

There is also mention in the audio about an “amputator [or amputated] arm.”

Norton and a female passenger were taken to the hospital, and though a status report is not currently available, they are said to be in non-life threatening condition.

Kendrick Norton played for the University of Miami, and in 2018 he was selected by the Carolina Panthers, and played for their practice squad, later signing to the Miami Dolphins.

Sports Illustrated spoke to Norton’s agent, Malki Kawa of First Round Management, who confirmed that his client had sustained several injuries, including the amputation of his arm, and is requesting privacy for the defensive tackle and his family.

Norton, 22, is expected to survive and is in the trauma unit of Miami Jackson Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

The report continued to say that Norton’s arm had to be amputated in order for the NFL player to be extricated from his truck after it flipped. The Miami Dolphins issued a statement Thursday morning to confirm the car accident.

“We were made aware this morning of a serious car accident involving Kendrick Norton. Our thoughts and prayers are with Kendrick and his family at this time.”

Sadly, Norton didn’t play in any NFL games last season, but he was expected to compete for a place on the roster for the Dolphins 2019 season.

The Associated Press shared that Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Alex Camacho was on the scene of the accident where Norton was injured and lost his arm, adding that Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews rendered aid to Norton and his passenger.

According to the University of Miami background information, Norton was born and raised in Florida, and grew up in Jacksonville, attending Trinity Christian High School where he was ranked as a four-star defensive tackle prospect by ESPN.

The Miami Herald quoted a friend of the Norton family, who stated that the NFL player was cut off in traffic before the accident happened. There are also reports that a Maserati was involved in the accident.