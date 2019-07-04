Spoilers For ‘The Young And The Restless’: Victoria’s Revenge Takes A Surprising Turn

New The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Victoria is on a path towards revenge with Adam, but things don’t go the way she initially plans. Plus, Victor truly surprises Victoria with his support.

When he returned to town, Adam (Mark Grossman) used Victoria’s (Amelia Heinle) insecurities about Newman Enterprises to trick her into giving him money, which he promptly used to buy Nick’s (Joshua Morrow) debt and take over Dark Horse. Amelia Heinle recently discussed her onscreen alter ego’s storyline with Soap Opera Digest.

According to Heinle, “Victoria has tremendous guilt for giving Adam the ammunition and the money to take over Dark Horse. She wants to make things right and get Nick back his company. Outsmarting Adam for double-crossing her would be an added bonus.”

Victoria worries she might have to be careful, though, because Victor (Eric Braeden) gave her the position of CEO at Newman Enterprises after he decided to focus on the treatments for his rare blood disease. Ultimately, despite Adam’s behavior, Victor still wanted peace with his family and had hoped to make up for past mistakes this time around with Adam.

Victor still has his wits about him, despite the possible side effects from his experimental treatments, and he realizes that Victoria is looking at trying to take over Dark Horse. When he confronts his daughter about her plans, he tells her to go for it, which is not precisely the words that Victoria expected to hear from her father.

“Victoria is surprised by her father’s reaction because Victor has been asking the family to put their differences aside with Adam. Victor’s support gives Victoria the encouragement she needs to move forward with her plan.”

Of course, Dark Horse actually came into being because Nick got the best of Victor last year when he pretended to be J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) and made Victor look incompetent. Nick not only kept custody of Christian but also lured plenty of Newman Enterprises’ customers over to Dark Horse. While Victor and Nick have made amends since that low point in their relationship, there’s no doubt Victor wouldn’t mind bringing Dark Horse into the Newman fold.

Heinle revealed, “Victoria will make a surprising decision that may shift loyalties and right some wrongs against her family.”

Victoria might somehow be able to get Nick’s support for her takeover plans, or Nick could be so wrapped up in retaining custody of Christian that he doesn’t care about Dark Horse’s fate.