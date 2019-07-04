Ryan Reynolds Latest Celebrity To Attempt ‘Bottle Cap Challenge,’ Fails Spectacularly

Ryan Reynolds is no stranger to self-deprecating humor, which makes his attempt to conquer the “Bottle Cap Challenge” — and hilariously fail — rather fitting.

The Canadian actor is the latest superstar to try his hand (or foot, to be more precise) at the viral fad, which sees participants try to remove bottle caps with a kick. Not since the “Harlem Shake” and “Ice Bucket Challenge” have top stars gravitated toward a cultural sensation with such aplomb.

Unfortunately for Reynolds, though, he didn’t take to the challenge as easily as Jason Statham (who’s a trained martial artist, to be fair) and John Mayer before him. If you want to see how those two men mastered the art, The Inquisitr covered their efforts.

Reynolds posted a clip of himself doing the “Bottle Cap Challenge” on his official Twitter account. In the video, the Deadpool star tries to remove the cap from a bottle of Aviation Gin — a brand name he owns — with a swift kick. However, instead of successfully unscrewing the lid, Reynolds knocks over the entire bottle, causing it to smash.

What makes the video even better is the fact it’s presented as a commercial for his alcohol brand. Reynolds is a comedic genius when it comes to promoting himself, as evidenced through previous marketing campaigns for the Deadpool films and Detective Pikachu. This is no different, and Reynolds’ goofy antics will likely have brought more eyes to his product.

Several celebrities have added their own unique spin to the challenge, but Reynolds stands out from the pack due to its shameless plugging of his business venture.

At the time of writing, the video has been viewed 1.6 million times, generated 27,000 retweets and 114,000 likes. It’s pretty clear that people found the actor’s epic fail to be just as funny as all of his other online antics. Reynolds is not one of those celebrities who takes himself too seriously, and moments like this are a prime example of why his fan base loves him so much.

It’s great to see Reynolds keeping himself active, but fans who want to see him strut his stuff on the big screen will be pleased to know that he has no shortage of projects in the works. The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard and 6 Underground will both arrive in multiplexes in the near future. Elsewhere, we can expect more outings with the “Merc with the Mouth,” as he’s returning for Deadpool 3 and its spinoff, X-Force.

Until then, you can see him kick a bottle below.