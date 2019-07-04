Kendall Jenner’s 4th Of July Bikini Derails Instagram: ‘Hot Damn’

Kendall Jenner took to Instagram early on July 4. The supermodel’s Instagram update came as a midday one for East Coast fans, but this star’s home time zone placed her celebratory snap as a morning one.

Earlier today, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to the platform. Her cheerful photo didn’t come as the standard update as Kendall’s face and some of her body were masked by music-centric lettering. Nonetheless, the model was harnessing the trademark bikini look she is so adored for.

The picture showed two individuals jumping for joy on a white terrace overlooking the ocean. Kendall was on the left and accompanied by a pal. The girls were twinning in tiny black bikinis. The simple snap was throwing out super-skimpy swimwear, but it wasn’t provocative. The update seemed geared toward celebrating Independence Day and getting fans to tune into some radio.

Fan comments and likes poured in from the moment the supermodel updated her account. Given how quickly Kendall was racking up the likes, it did seem that she was knocking Instagram sideways. Nearly 100,000 likes had been clocked within just 30 minutes of the post going live.

“39 secs,” one fan wrote.

Whether this pertained to how long the fan took to respond or something else wasn’t clear, but either way, they seemed out to mark something. Quite possibly the former.

Kendall appeared to be showered with love by other fans.

“Love u my queen,” one wrote.

“Hot damn” was another response.

Countless other fans sent out love via heart and fire emoji. Messages were left in English, French, Italian, and Arabic amid other languages. Clearly, this sensation’s grip on social media spans the globe.

A bonafide superstar she may be, but Kendall has spoken out about the difficult side of being a Kardashian-Jenner. Her high-profile status may afford fame and fortune, but there’s another side to being part of Hollywood’s most famous family – at least as far as Kendall is concerned. The model spoke candidly during her Vogue interview.

“It’s almost, like, trendy to hate on my family. It’s not so much that people actually believe that we suck, but it became a thing: If you hate on us, it’s cool or something.”

The comments section to Kendall’s bikini update didn’t seem to be manifesting much dislike. That said, this model does face criticism. Be it for being raised in wealth or high-profile Photoshop accusations, Kendall has received her fair share of backlash. Fortunately, today’s fanbase seemed out to celebrate with Kendall.

“Happy fourth of july!!!!” one fan wrote.

Fans wishing to see more of Kendall should follow her on Instagram.