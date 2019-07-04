Ana Cheri Wishes Americans A Happy Fourth Of July In Barely-There Bikini

Ana Cheri knows how to get her 12 million Instagram followers excited. From swimwear to sexy clothing, the social media influencer looks good in just about everything she wears, and her followers love to see what she has in store for them. The fitness model also knows how to rock a bikini.

On Thursday, she wished all of her American followers a happy holiday wearing a tiny, red thong bikini that barely covered her up. In the double post, the bombshell was standing on what appeared to be a deck near the ocean. In the first photo, she struck a “flamingo” pose facing the camera. With her face fully made up with a daring red color on her lips, the model gave the camera a sexy look. The second photo was the same pose — only from the side, giving her fans a nice view of her perky derriere.

She asked her followers which pose they preferred, and many were quick to chime in.

“What a Beauty!! Front is the best view,” one fan answered.

Some fans were so taken with the snap, they forgot to answer the question.

“You’re my favorite model. Hands down. I don’t think there’s anyone out there more beautiful than you,” one fan said.

“I’m feeling more patriotic already,” quipped another.

“Such an amazing beautiful lady,” one fan wrote.

“Wow what a beauty,” another fan said.

The former Playboy model has always been a go-getter. In an interview with Playboy magazine, the brunette bombshell said she wanted to help others be the best they can be.

Cheri has launched her own fitness brand, Cheri Women, where she can do just that. Her line of athletic wear is made for bodies of all shapes and sizes.

“It’s hugely satisfying when I see people accomplish their journeys, fitness or otherwise,” she said.

“When I know others are happy, it’s a kind of gratification unlike any other. That’s why I do what I do. I want a career where I can make people’s lives better,” she added.

As far as her fabulous body goes, Cheri knows she has to put in the hard work to get the amazing frame that she loves to showcase on social media. In an interview with Muscle & Fitness, the Instagram sensation said that her favorite body part to work out was her legs, adding that she liked to dead lift.

Fans wanting to keep up with Cheri can follow her Instagram account.