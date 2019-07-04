Hailey Baldwin Wows In Daisy Dukes Ahead Of Independence Day

Hailey Baldwin is turning heads once again. The 22-year-old wife to Justin Bieber has risen from up-and-coming model to bonafide superstar – Hailey being followed by the paparazzi wherever she goes is living proof.
On July 3, the supermodel was spotted out and about in Beverly Hills, California. As The Daily Mail reports, the blonde was out to lunch with her husband. The couple was meeting up with a famous face – as the newspaper reports, the “Sorry” singer and his wife were meeting Bella and Gigi Hadid’s father, Mohamed Hadid.
Hailey seemed to be channeling her trademark style of itsy-bitsy numbers swathed by oversized outerwear. Her super-long legs were on full display via a tiny pair of Daisy Dukes. The cutoff shorts came slightly frayed. They were paired with a strappy white top and a baggy sweater jacket in tan shades. Hailey wore her hair tied back into a simple low bun with loose strands floating around her face. Gold hoop earrings and metallic-rimmed shades accessorized the look perfectly.
The model was papped at a restaurant. While the high-brow dining venue seemed to show formally clad waitstaff, Hailey contrasted them. Her ensemble came especially casual – white socks and sneakers completed the look. Nonetheless, Hailey was making headlines.
Hailey & Justin spotted out together in LA yesterday
As a style queen and fashion icon, this sensation’s outfits frequently draw attention. Hailey is known for harnessing a grunge look. Likewise, understated pieces. She does, however, appear fond of modeling Justin’s Drew House merch line. The super-comfy and emoji-centric clothing line is often shared to the 25-year-old singer’s Instagram. Whether it’s Justin wearing the gear himself or his wife donning the apparel, the looks seem nailed every time.
Last month, Justin shared an Instagram picture of Hailey appearing to wear the merch from head to toe. The picture (seen above) saw the model accessorize her tiny skater skirt with the line’s black-and-yellow hoodie. Matching socks completed the look. Justin had affectionately tweaked a caption referring to the Drew House brand to include his wife. The update proved staggeringly popular – it currently sits at over 2.3 million likes.
Sunlight falls into the Abyss Just like i fall into your lips Waves crash onto the shore My love for you grows more and more Sound of the crickets a true meditation I think about you, Gods greatest creation. As i fall into this blissful state I ponder on how you’re my one true SOULMATE Its getting dark to dark to see A chilling breeze embraces me The smell of camomile fresh from the garden My life is a movie that both of us star in. Speaking of stars I’m starting to see some They light up the sky, reminds me of my freedom How big and how vast our world is around us So grateful for god we were lost but he found us So i write the poem with him always in mind Things all around us Just get better with time. I fall more in love with you every day! You have walked hand and hand with me as I continue to get my emotions, mind, body and soul in tact! You have given me so much strength, support , encouragement and joy. I just wanted to publicly honor you, and remind you that the best is yet to come! Have a great shoot today my love!
This high-profile couple appears to be adored on social media. Their public displays of affection come in touching snaps or with Justin posting tributes to his wife. Back in April, Justin shared a black-and-white snap of a lingerie-clad Hailey posing in front of the Eiffel Tower in France. The update (seen above) came with a poem dedicated to the love of his life.
Fans would likely agree that Hailey wowed in her tiny shorts. Fans wishing to see more of Hailey should follow her Instagram.