Hailey Baldwin Wows In Daisy Dukes Ahead Of Independence Day

Hailey Baldwin is turning heads once again. The 22-year-old wife to Justin Bieber has risen from up-and-coming model to bonafide superstar – Hailey being followed by the paparazzi wherever she goes is living proof.

On July 3, the supermodel was spotted out and about in Beverly Hills, California. As The Daily Mail reports, the blonde was out to lunch with her husband. The couple was meeting up with a famous face – as the newspaper reports, the “Sorry” singer and his wife were meeting Bella and Gigi Hadid’s father, Mohamed Hadid.

Hailey seemed to be channeling her trademark style of itsy-bitsy numbers swathed by oversized outerwear. Her super-long legs were on full display via a tiny pair of Daisy Dukes. The cutoff shorts came slightly frayed. They were paired with a strappy white top and a baggy sweater jacket in tan shades. Hailey wore her hair tied back into a simple low bun with loose strands floating around her face. Gold hoop earrings and metallic-rimmed shades accessorized the look perfectly.

The model was papped at a restaurant. While the high-brow dining venue seemed to show formally clad waitstaff, Hailey contrasted them. Her ensemble came especially casual – white socks and sneakers completed the look. Nonetheless, Hailey was making headlines.

As a style queen and fashion icon, this sensation’s outfits frequently draw attention. Hailey is known for harnessing a grunge look. Likewise, understated pieces. She does, however, appear fond of modeling Justin’s Drew House merch line. The super-comfy and emoji-centric clothing line is often shared to the 25-year-old singer’s Instagram. Whether it’s Justin wearing the gear himself or his wife donning the apparel, the looks seem nailed every time.

Last month, Justin shared an Instagram picture of Hailey appearing to wear the merch from head to toe. The picture (seen above) saw the model accessorize her tiny skater skirt with the line’s black-and-yellow hoodie. Matching socks completed the look. Justin had affectionately tweaked a caption referring to the Drew House brand to include his wife. The update proved staggeringly popular – it currently sits at over 2.3 million likes.

Loading...

This high-profile couple appears to be adored on social media. Their public displays of affection come in touching snaps or with Justin posting tributes to his wife. Back in April, Justin shared a black-and-white snap of a lingerie-clad Hailey posing in front of the Eiffel Tower in France. The update (seen above) came with a poem dedicated to the love of his life.

Fans would likely agree that Hailey wowed in her tiny shorts. Fans wishing to see more of Hailey should follow her Instagram.