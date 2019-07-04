‘Russian Kim Kardashian’ Anastasiya Kvitko Spills Out Of Plunging Top

Anastasiya Kvitko never gets tired of wowing her legion of Instagram fans with images of her jaw-dropping figure, as those who follow her will surely know. Earlier this week, the bombshell — who has been dubbed the “Russian Kim Kardashian” thanks to her voluptuous hourglass figure — took to the popular social media platform to share a sexy snapshot of herself in a tight outfit that hugs every curve of her body.

In the photo in question, the 24-year-old stunner is sitting in an urban backdrop as she dons a baby blue top that features long sleeves and a very low-cut neckline that plunges all the way down to her stomach, showing off her massive cleavage while highlighting her itty bitty waist. As indicated by the tag she included with her post, the sultry shirt she is wearing is from Pretty Little Thing, a brand she acts as an ambassador for and often promotes on her Instagram feed.

The model wore her top tucked into a pair of light washed skinny jeans that sits high just above her navel area, which further accentuates her hourglass figure by contrasting her wide hips and strong thighs with her slender midsection. Kvitko is seated cross-legged as she looks toward the right at a point off-camera.

Kvitko is wearing her caramel hair swept over to one side and down in loose, large waves that cascade over her shoulders and onto her chest. The model has her gaze fixed at the horizon, putting on a contemplative, yet placid, facial expression.

The post, which Kvitko shared with her impressive 10 million-plus Instagram followers, racked up more than 171,000 likes and over 2,000 comments within a little over a day of having been posted — at the time of this writing. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the model took to the comments section to compliment Kvitko’s outfit, while also gushing over her incredible looks.

“Love this look!!! Baby blue is my fav,” one user chimed in.

“You are the perfect woman!!!!!” another user wrote, trailing the comment with a series of fire emoji.

“My god you are gorgeous,” a third fan raved.

As The Inquisitr pointed out, Kvitko recently wowed her fans with a sizzling photo of herself lying face down on a boat as she wore a very NSFW black two-piece bikini that showed off her famous derriere, which is responsible for the Kim Kardashian comparisons with which she has been associated.