Paulina Gretzky Shakes Booty In Sexy Thong Bikini

Paulina Gretzky is living her best life this Fourth of July week.

Over the past few days, the blonde bombshell has been flooding her Instagram stories with photos of herself and some girlfriends onboard a boat. Earlier today, Gretzky showed off her amazing figure in another NSFW bikini. In the first new clip that was shared for her army of fans, Paulina leaves very little to the imagination while she and another blonde pal dance on the back of a boat.

The two ladies leave little to nothing to the imagination as they both rock thong swimsuits. Paulina sizzles in a two-toned bikini that features a neon yellow stripe in the back of the swimsuit top, and a two-toned pair of bottoms that are lined with the same yellow fabric. The body of the hot suit is gray. The stunner shakes her booty next to a friend, showing off her toned and tanned back and derriere to the world.

Gretzky completes the sexy look by wearing her short blonde bob down and straight. Her blonde friend looks equally sexy in a powder blue thong bikini. In the caption of the snap, lyrics from the hit song “The Git Up” by Blanco Brown scroll on the feed. Shortly after, Paulina shared another video clip on her feed yesterday. In the video, the mother of two holds up a sparkler and wishes her BFF a happy birthday. In this particular clip, the Katy Perry song “Birthday” is playing.

As fans know, Paulina is engaged to PGA superstar Dustin Johnson. She is a regular figure at PGA events, and in an interview with Golf Digest, she shared that growing up, she was a huge tomboy and she would walk around golf courses with her dad a lot. She played softball until she was in sixth grade, insisting on stopping since she was a girl. And though she grew up around the sport of golf, she says it’s something that she didn’t appreciate until later in life.

“I didn’t appreciate golf as much when I was little, probably because my mom put us in tennis camps and golf camps. My mom has a video of me when I was really young where I’m saying, ‘Daddy, don’t go play golf anymore.’ I just wanted to spend time with him.”

Now, she goes to the range with her hubby-to-be from time to time, but she really just enjoys being on the course and watching him in his element.