Sports Illustrated Cover Model Ashley Graham Sizzles In Figure-Hugging Red Dress

Ashley Graham wowed her fans on Instagram Tuesday wearing a little red dress that hugged her curves in all the right places. The cover model posed in a series of photos with her husband, but all eyes were on killer figure.

In the photo, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model wore a sleeveless red dress that highlighted her hourglass figure. She wore a full face of makeup and accessorized the look with simple jewelry.

The geotag on the snap said the couple was spending time on the south of France, and in the photo’s caption, the beauty said that she was celebrating love all weekend with her husband.

Some fans commented on the dress Graham was wearing because it looked fabulous, but most fans commented on how hot the model looked.

“That’s confidence,” one fan said.

“Love it Ashley you are rocking it,” another wrote.

“Why are u so beautiful?,” one fan asked.

Wow, you look great. And its not only the dress, your charisma, attitude and soul is just beautyful,” another fan wrote.

Graham’s outgoing personality is certainly one of the best things she has going for her. It has helped her speak out on behalf of all of the curvy women in the world. Her persistence to push boundaries has certainly paid off because she is easily recognized as one of the most vocal advocates for body positivity — especially in the modeling industry. She doesn’t mind being known as one who wants to shake up beauty standards and keep it real when it comes to imperfections and flaws.

It is a passion she isn’t likely to give up. In an interview with Vogue, she spoke about what it meant to her to be a role model for people that do not have model-thin bodies.

“I definitely think that my body has changed many peoples’ lives. I’ve used my body as a tool to talk about taboo subjects, such as cellulite or being insecure about lower belly fat,” she said.

Graham also said that she shares untouched photos of herself that show her cellulite and my stretch because her body is the size of an average American woman.

“It’s important to embrace who you are when you look in the mirror because, at the end of the day, it’s all you’ve got,” she added.

Her confidence and pride certainly shine though.

