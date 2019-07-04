Canadian Model Danielle Knudson Flaunts Her Curves In Tiny Thong

Danielle Knudson is feeling cheeky this week as her most recent Instagram posts show. Earlier this week, the Canadian lingerie model took to the popular social media platform to share a sizzling black-and-white snapshot of herself in a sexy pair of underwear that puts her incredible figure on full display, to the delight of her fans.

In the photo, the 29-year-old stunner is posing with her back to the camera as she opens up a fridge, putting her booty front and center. The model is donning white, two-piece underwear that consists of a top featuring large supportive triangles in the back that attach to an elastic band, suggesting that the bra is an unstructured style that can slip on over the head. Knudson teamed her top with a matching white, thong-cut bottom that sits low on her frame, helping accentuate her full, wide hips and slender midsection while highlighting her pert posterior.

The model is looking straight at the camera from over her left shoulder with a strong gaze and lips slightly parted in a seductive way. In the caption, the model joked that she is making breakfast, though the host of tags she included with her post suggests this was a professional photo shoot.

Knudson is wearing her blonde hair swept over to one side and down in loose, large waves that cascade over her shoulders and onto her back. While the black-and-white photo doesn’t show it clearly, Knudson appears to be wearing a little eyeshadow and mascara, giving her gaze extra depth, while a darker shade of lipstick helps accentuate her lips and give them shine.

The photo, which Knudson shared with her 480,000 Instagram followers, garnered more than 8,000 likes and over 140 comments within a little over a day of having been posted — at the time of this writing. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the lingerie model took to the comments section to praise her beauty and share their admiration for her while leaving a trail of emoji behind.

“I want some!!!” one user wrote, referencing Knudson’s caption, with the comment trailed by a series of fire emoji.

“I’ll having what she’s having!” another user chimed in.

“Wow you look so good,” a third fan added.

As The Inquisitr recently noted, Knudson puts a lot of hard work into maintaining her incredible shape. The model often shared videos of herself working out, indicating that she enjoys lifting weights at the gym.