Kendall Jenner’s Neon Bikini Pick-Up Truck Ride Launches ‘Jurassic Park’ Feet Comparison

Kendall Jenner appears to be embracing the summer. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star updated her Instagram stories on Tuesday, and, as The Daily Mail reports, Kendall appeared to be in full swing for the season’s heat.

The 23-year-old had shared a video of herself riding around in the back of a pick-up truck. Kendall had opted for a skimpy, weather-appropriate outfit. Her neon green bikini top was coupled with a pair of high-waisted pants in stark whites. The model looked beyond carefree as she waved her arms in the air and took in the breeze. Fans got a full display of Kendall’s super-trim body, taut abs and golden tan. The Adidas spokesperson’s natural beauty was also on full display. Kendall’s trademark brown hair was blowing in the wind. She had, however, wisely opted for a pair of shades.

While the footage mostly seemed aimed at showcasing a happy and spontaneous day out, it has inadvertently launched some interesting comments. Kendall had appeared barefoot during her ride, and The Daily Mail‘s comments section seems to have picked up on the star’s feet, suggesting they might be larger than some fans had previously thought.

It should also be noted that, while the newspaper pegged Kendall’s upper as lingerie, it did recommend an alternative look to purchase – this was a bikini top. Kendall’s look did, indeed, appear closer to swimwear than underwear.

One fan pointed out Kendall’s status as “model of the decade.” They then appeared taken aback by “those feet.”

One response came in with a dinosaur reference.

“OMG it’s pterodactyl’s claws!” the user wrote.

“Her feet look look the [sic] belong in Jurassic Park on a raptor,” wrote another user.

“uuugh those feet!!!” one user wrote, appearing to echo the mass scrutiny.

Kendall is largely known for having perfect proportions. The California native is worshipped for her effortlessly lithe physique. Her long legs, small waist and sexy rear frequently make headlines. Less talked about are the model’s feet.

“Her feet. Eeek,” another user remarked.

Unfortunately for Kendall, it did seem that the newspaper’s readers had picked up on something. This model’s feet usually come stylishly fitted into high-end designer footwear or trendy sneakers. Then again, going barefoot for a ride in a pick-up truck seemed appropriate.

Comments weren’t exclusively negative. The model was called a “dream girl” by one fan.

Fans wishing to see more of Kendall should follow the model’s Instagram where she has 113 million followers.