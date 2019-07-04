Channing Tatum Seeks Restraining Order Against Obsessed Fan

Channing Tatum has filed a restraining order against an unstable fan.

Channing Tatum’s stalker got too close for comfort this past week.

E! News disclosed the woman, named Chantal, trespassed onto Tatum’s Hollywood property, vacant due to construction, and squatted for 10 days. On June 24, the assistant of Tatum’s ex-wife Jenna Dewan went over to the property to pick up mail, discovering Chantal. The woman, who Tatum has never met before, asserted she was allowed to stay on the property.

Dewan’s assistant called law officials, who proceeded to place the stalker under arrest.

Legal documents, obtained by E! News, revealed the woman pulled a similar stunt in November 2018. She allegedly entered the property in hopes to interact with Channing. Days later, she left a letter, pleading for a romantic relationship.

“The conduct of Respondent is very alarming to me, and also very annoying,” Channing wrote in court documents. “To know that a complete stranger, who last year came to my home uninvited and unannounced, recently broke into my home and pretended to be staying there causes me significant concern for the safety of my family and myself, as well as emotional distress.”

Yahoo News reports Chantal suffers from bipolar disorder and has been unmedicated for two years. The woman decided to pursue a relationship with the actor after he separated from Dewan, believing she had a better chance with him now that he was single.

Chantal maintains she has been in contact with the actor for years, stating she initially met Channing during the filming of White House Down. She also believes Channing has spoken to her various times over social media.

Fearing for his safety, Channing filed a temporary restraining order against the obsessed fan. The order mandates Chantal is unable to get within 100 yards of Tatum, Dewan, their daughter Everly, and Dewan’s assistant.

Later this month, the case will be called into court to possibly grant Tatum a permanent restraining order.

According E! News, Channing does not appear to be overly distraught over the experience. Tatum and his girlfriend Jessie J seem to be more in love than ever.

Earlier in the week, the British singer shared some candid photos of the pair on her social media. Yahoo News noted the pics were pretty PDA heavy.

The couple has been together for eight months. Jessie J has already met Tatum’s daughter.

“She’s just six and absolutely lovely,” gushed the singer.

Channing will be starring in the film Free Guy, set to be released in 2020.