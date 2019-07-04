Candice Swanepoel Flaunts Her Curvy Booty On The Beach In Orange Thong Bikini

Candice Swanepoel is showing off her incredible figure on Instagram again, much to the delight of her fans.

The Victoria’s Secret Angel and mother of two is also the creative director and CEO of her own swimsuit line, Tropic of C, and fans can often find her modeling pieces from the collection on the brand’s Instagram account. That’s exactly what the 30-year-old did today, showing off her insane physique in a seriously skimpy two-piece that left very little to the imagination.

In the snap, which was shared on Thursday, July 4, Candice is sitting atop someone’s shoulders as they walk along the shore of a gorgeous beach. The camera is behind the pair as they walk, capturing every inch of the babe’s famous backside that was put on display almost in its entirety in a barely-there orange bikini that provided as little coverage as possible. While the style of her top was out of view, those admiring the steamy snap could see its four stringy straps that wrapped over her shoulders and around her rib cage, tying together in a tight bow in the middle of her back and accentuating her slender frame.

Taking center stage in the photo, however, was the South African bombshell’s curvy booty that was almost completely exposed in the matching bottoms of her itty-bitty two-piece. The number boasted an insanely cheeky, thong design that provided coverage to only what was necessary and did nothing but favors for her famous curves, while its waistband sat high on her hips to highlight her trim waist.

Candice turned her head over her shoulder to stare back at the camera with a huge grin on her face, revealing the ornate earrings that she added to her look that dangled around her neck. She wore her blonde tresses up in a sleek top knot and sported a minimal makeup look that let her striking features shine.

Fans of the catwalk queen were quick to show some love for her new Instagram snap. At the time of this writing, the post has already racked up more than 1,200 likes after just 40 minutes of going live to the social media platform. Some took to the comments section to show their admiration for the shot as well, with one fan only being able to use the fire emoji to describe how he felt about Candice’s jaw-dropping display.

Loading...

This is not the only skin-baring look Candice has dazzled Instagram with this week. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the model took to her own personal account yesterday to wow her fans with a nearly-nude snap that flaunted every inch of her famous figure, driving her followers absolutely wild.