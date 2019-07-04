‘One Piece’ Chapter 948 Spoilers: Strongest Yokozuna Joins Straw Hat Alliance, Kiku’s True Form Revealed

One Piece Chapter 948 is yet to be officially released, but spoilers are already surfacing on the web. The upcoming chapter of One Piece will mainly focus on the ongoing commotion at the Prisoner’s Mine involving Straw Hat Pirates captain, Monkey D. Luffy, Tony Tony Chopper, Raizou and Kiku. It will also feature the appearance of the strongest sumo wrestler in the world, Kawamatsu, who is highly expected to join the Straw Hat Pirates alliance in the upcoming war against Emperor Kaido and the Beast Pirates alliance.

In the spoilers posted to Reddit, One Piece Chapter 948 starts with Luffy wreaking havoc at the Prisoner’s Mine. When Beast Pirates All-Star Queen the Plague leaves to bring Emperor Big Mom to Emperor Kaido, Luffy continues his Haki training at the Prisoner’s Mine, while being mentored by old man Hyo. Some of the prisoners try to stop Luffy from creating further damage, but they fail to convince him.

In order to give the prisoners hope and get them out of Luffy’s way, Kawamatsu finally reveals himself. Kawamatsu receives the keys to his Seastone handcuffs from Raizou, together with a famous katana called “Love Sword.” Kawamatsu finally sets himself free and joins the commotion at the Prisoner’s Mine.

In the spoilers shown for One Piece Chapter 948, Kawamatsu is wearing a kimono and a giant traditional Japanese hat. Kawamatsu may be only small, but it was revealed that he was once considered the strongest sumo wrestler in the world. As of now, only little is known about Kawamatsu’s power, but Kinemon said that he’s worth 100 men in battle.

One Piece Chapter 948 is also set to feature Raizou and Kiku in action. Raizou will apparently be immediately recognized by some members of the Beast Pirates. Raizou is considered as the rival of Fukurokuju, the leader of the Orochi Oniwabansu, who serves the current shogun of the Land of Wano, Kurozumi Orochi. Despite showcasing his incredible power, the Beast Pirates at the Prisoner’s Mine still have no idea who Luffy is.

Beast Pirates headliner Babanuki, who was tasked to handle the situation at the Prisoner’s Mine, decides to report the situation to Emperor Kaido. However, Kiku immediately makes a move and knocks Babanuki out. One Piece Chapter 948 shows Kiku’s true form. From a fine looking woman, Kiku transforms into a demon-like creature. Chopper is shocked to see Kiku’s transformation. Kiku tells Chopper that he’s really a man with the heart of a woman.