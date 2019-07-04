Lauren & Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s Baby Pics Melt Instagram’s Heart: ‘Literally Perfect’

Arie Luyendyk Jr. and his wife Lauren Luyendyk seem to have melted Instagram’s heart. The Bachelor couple welcomed their baby girl Alessi Ren back in May. This little one is growing up fast. As Lauren pointed out recently, her baby has reached the one-month mark. The 27-year-old mother of one has shared cute snaps of her daughter, and it looks like Instagram can’t get over Alessi.

The photo showed this baby lying on a bed with a cushioned baby mattress in striped whites and grays. Alessi herself was clad in a white onesie with a cute bow in her hair. The camera appeared to have been held right above Alessi as it took in her frame in full. It also seemed to accentuate that she’s still very tiny. This famous baby is too young to smile, but she did seem content as she lay with her eyes open.

The second snap offered Alessi in a more close-up format. Her teeny tiny hands and feet were more visible here as was her face.

A caption from Lauren had indicated both adoration and disbelief. Quite simply, this mother of one couldn’t seem to grasp the concept that her little girl was growing up so fast.

Fan comments poured in.

“She is so precious,” one fan wrote.

“Lauren she’s so perfect” was another comment.

“Literally, perfect” seemed to echo it.

As one of The Bachelor’s highest-profile couples, Lauren and Arie have proven much-loved. Arie first appeared on the ABC franchise back in 2012. He then featured on The Bachelor’s 22nd season. While Arie is known for having asked Rebecca “Becca” Kufrin’s hand in marriage, he ultimately ended up with the woman who seems to be the love of his life. Arie and Lauren Burnham (now Luyendyk) tied the knot earlier this year. Lauren was already pregnant when the couple married.

As E! News reports, the couple’s baby announcement came with sweet words from the Dutch-American father.

“This was [the] first time she laid eyes on me, and I’m forever changed. Mommy and baby are doing great. We are so incredibly happy,” he wrote.

The two snaps of little Alessi have proven popular. They racked up over 110,000 likes. The photo was also liked by the ABC franchise’s Ashley Iaconetti.

Lauren seems to be a proud mother. Her Instagram bio mentions her status as a “wife.” It also introduces her as a “mama.” Fans wishing to see more of Lauren and her beautiful baby should follow the star’s Instagram account.