Tammy Hembrow Shows Off Taut Abs, Cleavage, & Curvy Thighs In Tiny Gray Bikini

Tammy Hembrow is soaking up the sun in Bali right now, and she’s letting her Instagram followers in on the sunshine. On Wednesday evening, the 25-year-old fitness guru posted a photo of herself rocking a minuscule bikini that showed off all her hard work and left very little to the imagination.

The photo on Hembrow’s Instagram feed showed the model sitting poolside in a luxurious lounge chair with a cocktail in her hand, and a stunning hotel behind her. Her followers were likely less focused on the beautiful views than they were on Hembrow’s outfit, though. The model donned an itsy-bitsy gray triangle cut bikini top held together only by a thin string across the center and one around her neck. The top provided little coverage for her busty chest, causing her cleavage to pop out.

Meanwhile, on the bottom, Hembrow wore matching gray bottoms that sat low on her waist. The thin strings on her hips offered the same amount of coverage, putting her curvy backside and thighs on full display, as well as her extremely toned abs.

Hembrow’s hair appeared to be wet and slicked back, indicating that she took a dip in the pool before the photo was snapped. She kept her face makeup-free and pursed her lips for the camera.

The post gained over 233,000 likes in seven hours, as well as 960 comments. Many fans complimented the mother of two’s amazing physique, while others expressed jealousy over her getaway.

“Please stop to be [SIC] THAT gorgeous,” one fan wrote with a series of emoji.

“By the way you look beautiful today,” another said.

Hembrow doesn’t always share photos of herself in bikinis, but she certainly knows how to show off her super-toned body. Earlier on Tuesday, she looked comfy yet sexy in a pink, soft-knit crop top and matching shorts. Her tight abs were on full display once more, as well as her curvy thighs. She posed on her bed with her blonde locks in a high ponytail and flashed the camera a soft smile.

Loading...

Despite having more coverage on her body, fans seemed to love this post just as much. The post garnered over 218,000 likes.

“Baby” and “so pretty” compliments lined the comments section of the post.

“Nice outfit babe and a [sic] even more beautiful woman wearing it,” one user said.

Hembrow’s followers can only hope she will post more photos from her Bali vacation. Fans wishing to see more of Hembrow should follow her on Instagram.