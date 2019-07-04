‘The View’ ABC Breaks Big News About Who’s Returning For Season 23

ABC has broken big news regarding which of their panel of hosts will be returning for Season 23 of the daytime talk show which was recently cited by The New York Times as “The Most Important Political TV Show in America” in a recent feature article.

The announcement came on the heels of claims of unhappiness on the part of Meghan McCain, who has been the conservative mouthpiece for the show since 2016.

USA Today reported that a spokesperson for the network remarked, “The co-hosts and The View have had an incredible season and we expect them all back for an epic year ahead.”

This statement came after it was reported by CNN that after two years, an emotionally exhausted McCain was considering not renewing her contract with the show. During her two seasons on the series, McCain has born the brunt of the backlash against the current Republican administration, despite the fact that she is not a fan of President Donald Trump and states that on the series. She remains a conservative who believes the Republican party can do better for the country than the way the current administration is handling the day to day running of the American government.

It will be one year ago this August that McCain lost her father, Arizona Senator John McCain to brain cancer. She has spoken openly on the series and on social media that she continues to mourn her loss.

CNN reported that two people familiar with the matter, one of who is a friend of McCain, and asked for anonymity, told the network that McCain “doesn’t think it’s worth it anymore.”

McCain has dropped several roundabout hints during the last few weeks on the series that she is unhappy taking a stand on The View as its sole conservative since Abby Huntsman went on maternity leave.

During an on-camera exchange with panelist Joy Behar in June, McCain stated, “It’s not a fun job for me every day… being the sacrificial Republican.” She then said to Behar, “I get that you’re angry that Trump’s president, like a lot of people are, but I don’t think yelling at me is gonna fix the problem.”

The Inquisitr previously reported that McCain reportedly had a meltdown on The View set after allegedly becoming upset during a commercial break after she mistook Willamette College of Law Professor Warren Binford for Sarah B. Fabian, a Justice Department lawyer.

The Daily Mail reported that after the on-air gaffe, McCain reportedly became upset and cursed at Brian Teta, the show’s executive producer. ABC News would later have McCain’s View co-host Sunny Hostin deliver a legal note of clarity in the final segment, in which she reportedly identified both women by their proper names and roles and explained that they were two different women and two different topics.

The View is hosted by McCain, Hostin, Behar, and moderated by Whoopi Goldberg.