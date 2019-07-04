Jordyn Woods Reportedly Thinks Khloe Kardashian’s ‘Fat’ Insult On ‘KUWTK’ Was A ‘Low Blow’

Jordyn Woods may be aiming for a positive and drama-free vibe on social media, but sources claim she felt “disrespected” by Khloe Kardashian’s diss on the final episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians‘ 16th season.

Fans of the reality TV family had been waiting for months to watch the KarJenner clan react to the news that Kylie’s former best friend kissed Khloe’s baby father, Cleveland Cavaliers player Tristan Thompson, behind her back. The season finale of KUWTK, which aired last Sunday, provided insight into what was really happening within the Kardashians’ inner circle when the cheating scandal broke — and Khloe was understandably emotional throughout the whole ordeal.

However, there was one particular scene that earned her some criticism online, as reported by Hollywood Life. After finding out about Tristan and Jordyn, Khloe went on a girls trip to Palm Springs with her older sisters, Kourtney and Kim, as well as her best friend, Malika Haqq, to try and let off steam. But things escalated rather quickly after the ladies had had a few drinks and Khloe ended up phoning Tristan’s friend.

At one point, she referred to Jordyn and her former beau as “fat fu**ing a**holes,” which infuriated many viewers who thought she should know better than use fat-shaming language — even if it may have been taken out of context. And now, insiders say that Jordyn understood where Khloe’s pain and anger was coming from, but still thought it was a “low blow” — especially considering Khloe herself has struggled with her weight for years.

“Jordyn isn’t exactly surprised that Khloe said what she said because what happened hurt everyone involved,” a source close to the model told Hollywood Life.

“It was still incredibly hurtful to hear Khloe refer to her in that way. Jordyn has enough to deal with, as she’s struggled with body image issues her whole life and has worked really hard on losing weight, working out, and maintaining a great figure. Jordyn feels terrible for everything that went down, but she feels it was a low blow to shame another woman on her body,” a second source added.

The 21-year-old reportedly knows that “she made the bed she is lying in,” but is reportedly looking forward to the point where everyone moves on and her past mistakes stop haunting her. The cheating scandal broke out in February, and since then she was completely cut off from the family, but now that the season finale of KUWTK has aired, she will hope that she can move on with her life.

In fact, Jordyn has kept herself busy and involved in many projects, having just announced her new collaboration with clothing brand Boohoo, as well as a cameo in Gunna’s upcoming music video.