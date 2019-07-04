Kendall Jenner Called A ‘Hot Mess’ In Tight 4th Of July Minidress

Kendall Jenner seems to have received a few unwelcomed comments. Late last night, a picture of the supermodel was posted to the Kendall + Kylie clothing brand’s Instagram – the popular apparel range is co-owned by the 23-year-old and her younger sister Kylie Jenner.

Kendall seemed out to send the platform a recycled snap. The outfit she was wearing had already been shared to the Kendall + Kylie account over the weekend.

The photo came summery. Kendall was modeling the range’s clothing in a leafy, outdoor setting with grass and trees. Many would argue that Kendall’s look was impeccably stylish. The California native was clad in a tight-fitting and strappy white dress with segmented and layered details. The dress itself came short, but it wasn’t overly revealing. A pastel T-shirt underneath it added girly flourishes, although the accessories appeared to have channeled Russian style. Kendall’s head had been wrapped in an attractive headscarf in golden and fiery-toned oranges, reds, and yellows. The Adidas spokesperson sent the camera her signature beauty in a natural way as Kendall didn’t appear to be wearing much makeup.

A simple caption from the clothing company mentioned barbecue activities and the national holiday that falls in early July.

Fan comments poured in. While many threw this brunette the thumbs-up, a considerable amount seemed to find that Kendall’s look had missed the mark.

“This looks a hot mess,” one fan wrote.

While this much-used phrase can go either way as praise or the exact opposite, other comments seemed to be pointing toward a negative response.

“Sorry you usually dress classy but this is aweful [sic] and looks like you age [sic] 30 yrs” was another comment.

“Not a cute dress at all! Yuk Kendall!! But happy 4th” was one user’s words.

Admittedly, Kendall had made a bold move. The choice to don accessories associated with another culture might be unusual, but in many ways, the offbeat look reflects Kendall’s own personality. Whether stepping out in athleisurewear and Prada heels or channeling vintage vibes, this fashionista is known for carving out her own looks. By and large, Kendall’s style is well-received. The model frequently tops style lists.

Not all comments proved slamming, though. Many fans warmed to the look.

“Babushka,” one fan wrote.

“We love a Babushka queen” seemed to echo the thought.

The comments section did, however, see many individuals give Kendall’s outfit the thumbs-down.

“I’m not a fan of this look but you look good in anything” sent the sentiment with love.

