Christina Hendricks Flaunts Killer Curves In Sexy Selfie

Actress Christina Hendricks just recently joined Instagram, but she is readily gaining a decent amount of followers as word gets out about her social media presence. The natural beauty is known for her killer curves and the stellar looks she brings to red carpet events. On Wednesday, the Good Girls star thrilled her fans with a sexy selfie in which she was wearing a little black dress that showed off her curvy figure.

In the photo, the Mad Men actress leaned against a doorway and gave the camera a sultry look. She wore a full face of makeup and her trademark red locks hung down in loose curls just above her shoulders. The award-winning actress accessorized the look with a dainty gold chain around her neck. But it was her enviable hourglass figure in the strappy dress flashing a bit of cleavage that got temperatures rising.

Her fans loved the selfie and could not contain how they felt about the snap.

“I LITERALLY HAD A STROKE JUST BY LOOKING AT THIS PIC,” one fan wrote.

“OMG?! ARE YOU TRYING TO KILL US?” joked another.

“It should be illegal to look this good,” another fan said.

“This is my woman crush,” one fan admitted.

“Goals,” wrote another.

“Absolutely Gorgeous,” one fan said.

“Goodness gracious,” quipped another.

“Killing always,” one fan wrote.

When asked how she keeps her figure looking so good, Hendricks, 44, said its a combination of things. In an interview with Shape magazine, she shared some of her tips.

One thing Hendricks does is lift weights standing on a Bosu, which provides a killer core workout along with strength training. She also uses a treadmill regularly and often does short interval workouts because those generate quicker results.

As far as diet goes, the Toy Story 4 star said she enjoys the foods she loves in moderation. She likes to sip on a cappuccino and also likes to snack on chips and French onion dip. She said she thought that a healthy lifestyle was not about deprivation but rather indulging every so often.

Another thing that keeps Hendricks looking happy and healthy is the fact that she loves and embraces her natural curves.

Hendricks recently starred in the film American Woman alongside Sienna Miller and Amy Madigan. The film covers one woman’s journey as she raises her grandson after the boy’s mother disappears.

Fans wanting to keep up with Hendricks can follow her Instagram account.