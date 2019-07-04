‘RHOC’ Star Tamra Judge Reacts To Vicki Gunvalson’s Demotion, Says She’s ‘Sad’ She’s Now A ‘Friend’

Tamra Judge feels for her longtime friend after her demotion.

Tamra Judge is upset that Vicki Gunvalson has been demoted from her full-time role on The Real Housewives of Orange County and has taken to Instagram to share her thoughts.

After telling Gunvalson in the comments section of her Season 14 cast photo that she would never let her leave the show, Judge shared a post of her own in which she confirmed Gunvalson is sad after being downgraded to a “friend” on the series.

In her post, which included a years-old video of the two of them, Judge addressed her “12 years of crazy shenanigans” with Gunvalson.

“I love you, I hate you! I’ve gone through so much with you my friend,” she wrote. “I said it 12 years ago and I’ll say it again #BFF (or until you pi** me off again… jk) it makes me sad that you’re sad right now. I love you so much.”

Gunvalson was one of the original cast members of The Real Housewives of Orange County and maintained her full-time role on the series up until Season 14. Meanwhile, Judge was brought to the cast during its third season and has appeared in a full-time position ever since.

Although Gunvalson denied she was being demoted earlier this year after production began on the 14th season of the show, Bravo TV confirmed her reduced role earlier this week with the release of the dramatic new trailer.

As Gunvalson takes on a lesser role on The Real Housewives of Orange County, fans will be introduced to the newest addition to the show, mother of seven Braunwyn Windham-Burke. As fans may recall, Windham-Burke was first rumored to be joining the series in February of this year after she was spotted filming with the cast in Orange County. Then, just weeks later, those rumors were fueled when she was spotted in Las Vegas, where the ladies were filming a girls’ trip.

After Gunvalson confirmed she would be featured in a “different role” on the 14th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County, Shannon Beador weighed in on her demotion in the comments section of her post.

“Had a ball with you this year mi amiga! You’re not going anywhere,” Beador wrote.

Beador joined the reality show during its ninth season.

To see more of Gunvalson, Judge, Windham-Burke and their co-stars, don’t miss the upcoming Season 14 premiere of The Real Housewives of Orange County on Tuesday, August 6 at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.