Rita Ora Shows Off Her Legs And Tan Lines In Low-Cut Revealing Dress

Rita Ora is known for her many fashion looks and her latest Instagram upload doesn’t disappoint.

The “Only Want You” hitmaker’s latest set of photos shared to her 15 million followers sees her in a fancy marble aesthetic bathroom. In the first image, she is sat on the end of a bath, in a beautiful shiny low-cut gown with her hair tied up in a bun. She has on multiple gold necklaces and a couple of rings on her fingers. The dress she is owning showcases one of her legs and covers the other. In the second image, she is stood up with her leg crossed over the other. Ora mentions in her caption that she has tan lines but it’s her beauty in which her followers are most focused on.

“Beautiful girl,” one user wrote.

“I don’t know a more iconic person to pull this off,” another stated.

“GOD IS A WOMAN AND HER NAME IS RITA ORA AND SHE IS CURRENTLY ON EARTH SLAYING MY LIFE,” a third fan shared passionately in capital letters.

“Omg i loooove this dress,” a fourth follower mentioned.

Within one hour, the post racked up over 100,00 likes, proving to be popular.

Ora located the photo, telling her fans that she is in Berlin, Germany.

Earlier this year, Ora started her “Phoenix” world tour to support her second studio album that goes by the same name. The tour kick-started in Australia and went across Asia and Europe. In Oslo, Norway, she wore a bright, colorful skintight catsuit, which The Inquisitr reported.

Her debut album, Ora, debuted at No. 1 in the U.K. and achieved three No. 1 singles — “Hot Right Now” with DJ Fresh, “R.I.P.” featuring Tinie Tempah, and “How We Do (Party).” Her second studio album, Phoenix, peaked at No. 11 in the U.K.

Loading...

On Spotify, Rita currently has over 28.5 million monthly listeners. Her most played track on the app at the moment is her collaboration with Kygo, “Carry On,” with over 97.1 million streams. The song is taken from the Pokémon: Detective Pikachu movie, which she also stars in.

Throughout her career, Ora has teamed up with a number of familiar names — Sofia Reyes, Cardi B, Charli XCX, J. Cole, and Avicii to name a few.

She has also appeared in Fast & Furious, Southpaw and the Fifty Shades movies — Fifty Shades of Grey, Fifty Shades Darker and Fifty Shades Freed— where she played the role of Mia Grey.

On Twitter, Rita also has a big following where she has over 6.81 million followers.