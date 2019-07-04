Kim Kardashian’s See-Through Look Bombs: ‘If Kanye Dressed Her, He Did It In The Dark’

Kim Kardashian appears to have fallen under fire. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star stepped out for dinner in Los Angeles, California, on Tuesday night.

Photos obtained by The Daily Mail showed Kim sizzling in a super-tight, super-clingy dress. The purple number came one-shouldered, daringly short, and – as the newspaper pointed out – “see-through.” While fashionistas around the world likely gave this look the thumbs-up, it would appear that the 38-year-old’s style was ill-received by many.

Much like Instagram ranks popular comments by how liked they are, The Daily Mail’s equivalent has a similar system – users can vote for a comment with an upward green or downward red arrow. It would appear that the most upvoted comments have voiced disapproval for Kim’s style. Be it for the dress or the heeled flip-flops, Kim’s evening ensemble appears to have bombed. The outing came as the newspaper reported Kim winning a $2.7 million lawsuit following clothing empire Missguided swiping her looks. Kim’s backlash toward the brand had mentioned her husband Kanye West as being one of the “designers” whose clothes she wears.

Comments poured in.

“Sorry i just think she looks awful” received over 340 likes.

When a user queried who might have designed last night’s look, they found a suggestion as someone pointed out that Kanye West may have been behind it.

“If Kanye dressed her he did it in the dark” came as a popular reply.

A user finding that Kim’s shoes were “the ugliest” had just under 200 individuals agreeing with them. Also popular was a user querying whether the mother of four even “has style.”

Ultimately, many of the comments seemed unnecessarily harsh. Kim’s stylish choices place her as a fashion icon. Given that her recent lawsuit stemmed from brands appearing to copy her looks with more affordable alternatives for the general public, that itself appears proof that the star’s style is liked. Nonetheless, it cannot be argued that a significant number of the most popular comments appeared to be slamming Kim’s outfit.

“Her shoes are vile” received over 80 likes.

Kim’s footwear has been a source of controversy. While many Hollywood starlets step out in court stilettos or eye-catching boots, Kim is known to don her husband’s Yeezy line. While the brand’s sneakers are best-sellers, the clear Perspex ladies shoes are a subject of debate. Likewise hit-and-miss with fans are Yeezy slides. The silvery and puffy shoes have a high retail price and a nylon-like material.

On-point as Kim appeared to be last night, it would seem that her critics were out to make a point.

