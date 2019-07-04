Elsa Hosk Flaunts Curves In Black Swimsuit On Rooftop: ‘Body Goals’

Victoria’s Secret Angel Elsa Hosk has been sharing plenty of sizzling photos of herself abroad with her followers lately. Today’s Instagram update is no exception — and Hosk actually shared two steamy photos, showcasing her full physique.

In the first picture, Hosk appears to be standing on some kind of outdoor terrace with a breathtaking view of water and the local scenery. The sun is shining brightly, and Hosk is wearing a black one-piece swimsuit. However, just because she isn’t wearing a bikini doesn’t mean she isn’t showing off a fair bit of skin and giving off a sultry vibe. In the first shot, Hosk is letting the swimsuit strap fall down her shoulder, and the thong cut of the bottom portion shows off her curves. She’s wearing a bucket hat to protect herself from the sun, and somehow manages to pull even that off.

In the second shot, Hosk is no longer making eye contact with the camera, instead trying to show off her booty as much as possible. The caption of her photo is a peach emoji, so her followers can tell exactly what she was hoping to showcase in the shot. The black one-piece she’s rocking is even skimpier than many bikinis, showing a ton of her sun-kissed skin and her mile-long legs.

Her followers absolutely loved the picture, which racked up over 28,500 likes in less than 20 minutes.

Most commented on her beauty, calling her a “beautiful girl” and “stunning hot.”

Quite a few others also commented on her physique, which is definitely enviable in this photo. One follower even remarked that she is “body goals.”

Hosk has been taking her fans along with her on her travels lately, showing off her physique in a variety of swimsuits and stunning vacation outfits. While she didn’t include her location on this particular shot, her previous photos have shown her in Byblos, Lebanon and Istanbul, Turkey. She hasn’t given any indication of when her travels will be wrapping up, so perhaps fans will be treated to quite a few more international swimsuit shots.

In a photo posted two days ago, Hosk proved that she can think outside the box when it comes to posing for photos. She shared two picture of herself in a unique see-through pool, showcasing her legs underwater while rocking a simple blue one-piece swimsuit.

She also seems to be a fan of the multi-picture posts, wanting to share as much of her experience abroad with her fans as possible.