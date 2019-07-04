Royal Sources Reveal Duke & Duchess of Sussex Have Chosen Archie’s Godparents, Causing Backlash Over Secrecy

On Wednesday night, royal sources revealed that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have reportedly chosen their infant son Archie’s godparents, choosing old childhood friends instead of celebrities to fill the role and causing backlash over the couple’s refusal to identify them, reported The Daily Mail.

According to the sources, Meghan and Harry have chosen “close and old friends” to take on the role of godparents to the couple’s first son, while they have refused to identify them due to their being “private citizens.”

While royal fans have been speculating for months about the identities of Archie’s godparents, the sources say that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will most likely be naming Meghan’s friend Benita Litt and Harry’s childhood mentor Mark Dyer, forgoing the more famous faces that have included Jessica Mulroney, Oprah, and Serena Williams.

Benita makes sense as a godparent for Archie because Meghan is godmother to her friend’s two daughters, who were also bridesmaids in the royal couple’s June 2018 wedding. Another possible godmother is rumored as Lindsay Roth, one of Meghan’s oldest and dearest friends from when she attended Northwestern University in the U.S.

As for godfathers, Harry is likely to name Mark Dyer, Harry’s childhood mentor and confidante, and whose son is Harry’s godson. Another option is his close childhood friend Jake Warren, whose daughter, Zalie, was a bridesmaid in the couple’s wedding.

The backlash about concealing the identities of the godparents could be due to the fact that many of the contenders were present at the couple’s wedding and, therefore, have already had their identities publicized, conjecture the sources.

Additionally, many have condemned the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s decision to keep the christening ceremony private. One such person, royal insider, Penny Junor, voiced her opinion on the matter, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

“They can’t have it both ways. Either they are totally private, pay for their own house and disappear out of view or play the game the way it is played. Seeing Archie and his godparents arriving at the christening is what people are interested in; it isn’t baring your baby’s soul, just giving the public who love and support them a crumb to enjoy.”

Another royal source shares Junor’s sentiments on the issue, writes The Daily Mail. The source acknowledges that while many people are sympathetic to the parents’ desires to bring Archie up out of the public spotlight as much as possible, a christening is something very different, which is a matter of public record.