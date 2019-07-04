Lupita Nyong’o And Janelle Monaé Dance Together At London Concert

The internet nearly went into meltdown mode after rumors swirled that Oscar winning actress Lupita Nyong’o and actress and singer Janelle Monaé were possibly dating. Now, another clue has been dropped by the two actresses suggesting they might be more than friends after they danced together at one of Monaé’s London concerts, per Page Six.

The surprise appearance took place on July 2 at Wembley Stadium, when Monaé brought out the 12 Years A Slave actress during her performance of “I Got the Juice.”

The pair both looked stunning when they came together. Monaé was dressed in her costume for the set, which consisted of metallic pants, a grey top and black hat. Her hair was styled into long braids. Nyong’o was more casually dressed, in a white shirt and dark pants.

Lupita came on stage towards the end of the song. Though an onstage guest is always fun, the pair upped the ante when they danced suggestively with each other, grinding and even playfully slapping each others’ behinds.

However, silly moves were also included, showing the easy relationship of the pair. The encounter was caught by multiple fans on their smartphones.

Many fans took to Twitter to express their delight.

“JANELLE MONÁE BROUGHT OUT LUPITA NYONG’O DURING I GOT THE JUICE AND THEY WERE DANCING STOP THIS WAS AMAZING,” wrote one fan.

“Janelle just brought out Lupita at her gig and I have officially flatlined,” said a second.

“Janelle Monae just had a dance off with Lupita Nyong’o and my life became complete,” added actor David Ames.

Janelle was fresh off her performance from Glastonbury Festival. Her tour continues through Europe for the next few weeks, returning to the United States for Chicago’s Lollapalooza.

Lupita recently starred in the critically acclaimed Us. She also has Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker in post-production and two other films, The Killer and 355, in the works.

As reported by The Inquisitr, the two sparked rumors that they were dating after being seen snuggling with one another at the exclusive Met Gala in May.

Several guests posted pictures on social media of the pair, such as former Teen Vogue editor-in-chief, Elaine Welteroth, who posted a clip of the pair grinding and caressing each others’ faces on her Instagram Story.

Writer Muna Mire also added a picture that showed the two actresses looking very cozy.

why Danai looking like when u at the gay function n ur homie starts hooking up w someone then ur like oh okay time to dip the vibe hath shifted pic.twitter.com/UJ73eP05rL — muna mire (@Muna_Mire) May 9, 2019

However, the Black Panther actress and Dirty Computer singer have not made any statements on their relationship. Fans can only hope for more surprises like the one at Wembley.