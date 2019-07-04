Alessandra Ambrosio Shows Skin While Posing In A Nude Cut-Out Swimsuit

Alessandra's flashing some skin in her latest swimwear shoot.

Alessandra Ambrosio is going nude – almost. The stunning former Victoria’s Secret supermodel was showing off her enviable figure in a cut-out swimsuit from her line, Gal Floripa, on social media this week while rocking a light nude colored one-piece as she posed on the bow of a boat during a recent swimwear shoot.

Alessandra shot a sultry stare to the camera in the snap as she posed on the water while rocking a fun shell headdress on her head that were arranged to look like a tiara. The star – who The Inquisitr reported was spotted by paparazzi at the beach in her home country of Brazil earlier this week taking part in another bikini photo shoot – was also sporting her signature long brunette hair down in beachy waves.

Her swimsuit, which was a new look available from Gal Floripa, featured a plunging wrap around design across the chest which was then connected to a skin-tight pair of bottoms in the same light color.

In the caption of the flawless photo upload shared online on July 3, the swimwear brand – which Alessandra launched with Gisele Coria and her sister Aline Ambrosio earlier this year – confirmed that the model was proudly showing off the Talisman one-piece in the color duna.

But this actually isn’t the first time Ambrosio has modeled that particular swimwear look.

As The Inquisitr reported earlier this week, the mom to 10-year-old daughter Anja and 7-year-old son Noah, was previously rocking the same cut-out style look in black while posing in a waterfall.

That time, Alessandra lay on her back as she flashed the skin in the fun one-piece look.

Prior to that, it was all about the bikini for the 38-year-old model, as The Inquisitr also shared.

A video posted online by Gal Floripa showed her running around on the beach in a skimpy two-piece as she splashed around in the water.

Ambrosio previously opened up about how her time with the luxury lingerie brand Victoria’s Secret influenced her venture in designing swimwear. She parted ways with the brand in 2017 when she walked for the final time in the annual fashion show.

“I used to be on the cover of their catalogs and in their campaigns for swim,” she told Fashionista earlier this year of her time with the underwear brand. “My favorite part of my job was always when we were doing the swim season.”

“Obviously with Victoria’s Secret, they are a beautiful, sexy brand. [So our line] needs to have that sexy element and I love that because, to me, we can always use that in our favour,” Alessandra then added.