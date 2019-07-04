Ireland Baldwin Posts Topless Photo On Instagram, Encourages Fans To ‘Love’ And ‘Respect’ Their Bodies

Ireland Baldwin has overcome many struggles in her short life, including battling an eating disorder that has, thankfully, left her a more confident young woman. On Wednesday, the 23-year-old daughter of Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger took to popular social media site Instagram to post a topless photo of herself alongside an inspirational message encouraging her followers to love themselves and respect their bodies.

In the photo, the model is standing on the shore of the ocean some distance from the photographer. The filtered photo gives the image the appearance of twilight as the ocean, sand and Ireland herself appear darker and slightly blurred. However, despite the blue tint to the photograph, her 500,000-plus followers still get an unobstructed view of her nearly completely bare body.

Ireland stands with one leg crossed over the other, making it uncertain as to whether or not she is wearing bottoms, while she goes completely topless, exposing her bare chest as she throws her arms over her head in a triumphant gesture. Pointing her fingers towards the sky, the model curves her upper body slightly to the side as she gazes directly towards the camera with her wet hair slicked back from her face.

Although this is not the first time the model has posted a rather racy snap to her Instagram account, the accompanying caption makes it stand out. In the inspirational message, Ireland tells her followers to love and respect their bodies by eating healthily, to participate in activities with loved ones that bring health and to get regular breast examinations.

The model ends her message by telling her fans not to take life too seriously, and to surround themselves with people who truly love them and make them feel good.

The post earned thousands of likes and hundreds of comments from adoring fans who appreciated the model’s carefree and motivational attitude, and were grateful for her authentic message.

One Instagram user commented, “Some damn good advice,” while another wrote, “The feeling of freedom. F**king incredible.”

Yet another inspired follower chimed in with, “You are very mature for your age. You must be an old soul. Wonderful post.”

Back in August, Ireland used social media to speak out about her difficulties with anorexia, reported The Daily Mail.