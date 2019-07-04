Justin Amash Quits Republican Party

'Today, I am declaring my independence and leaving the Republican Party,' the Michigan representative announced.

In a column penned for The Washington Post, Amash explained the decision to continue his political life outside the confines of the two party system.

“When my dad was 16, America welcomed him as a Palestinian refugee,” he began, touching on his family’s immigrant background.

“Growing up, I thought a lot about the brilliance of America,” Amash added, proceeding to discuss the American political system — “ordered around liberty” — and based on the Constitution, juxtaposing his own thoughts with quotes lifted from George Washington’s farewell address, in which the Founding Father warns about the dangers of partisanship, and the possibility of the American political system becoming hostage to political parties.

Amash’s immigrant parents, he explained, were both Republicans, so it was only natural for him to become one as well. In recent years, however, Amash has become disillusioned with the GOP — a party meant to stand for individual and economic liberty, and limited government — and the two party system as a whole.

“The two-party system has evolved into an existential threat to American principles and institutions,” Amash opined.

Describing the American political system as a “hyper-partisan environment,” Amash denounced both major parties, writing about moneyed interests he claims control them. According to the Michigan representative, both Republican and Democratic politicians “play their partisan game” at the expense of the populace, stoking messaging wars and dividing the public.

“Today, I am declaring my independence and leaving the Republican Party. No matter your circumstance, I’m asking you to join me in rejecting the partisan loyalties and rhetoric that divide and dehumanize us.”

Amash’s decision to officially leave the GOP comes as no surprise. In May, the Michigan representative became the first — and only — Republican in office to call for the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, breaking party ranks, Amash publicly stated that he believes that President Trump had “engaged in impeachable conduct.” His opinion, Amash explained, is based on the findings laid out by Special Counsel Robert Mueller in his report detailing Russian election interference, and potential obstruction of justice by the president.

Amash is already paying the price for opposing Trump. Not only have Republican lawmakers publicly criticized him, Republican donors have began abandoning the libertarian-leaning representative, in what appears to be political punishment for opposing the commander-in-chief.

From a realpolitik perspective, the war Republican politicians and donors have began waging on Amash is all but illogical: Trump’s approval rating among self-described Republicans is exceptionally high, and he has enjoyed almost universal support from both the electorate and the party apparatus.