Tess Holliday Covers ‘Nylon Magazine’ In Neon Swimwear: ‘Fat Bodies On Magazine Covers Is My Forever Mood’

Model Tess Holliday is the latest cover girl for The Beauty Issue of Nylon Magazine and she is glowing.

The cover which was shot in Mexico sees Holliday in neon swimwear, standing in front of a beautiful beach. Her inked arms are on full display as she confidently puts her hands on her hips. The fierce cover has racked up over 58,000 likes on Instagram and continues to get praised in the comments section.

“Congrats! So proud and happy for you,” one user wrote.

“OMG OMG OMG!!!!!! This is amazing,” another shared.

“YES TESSSSSSS,” actress Jameela Jamil commented.

In another Instagram post, Tess is posing in the sea, sparking a beautiful smile, showing off her body. She appears to have more tattoos on one of her legs.

“Fat bodies on magazine covers is my forever mood!! I’m so grateful to be on @nylonmag July Cover,” she captioned the image.

“AND all I want for my birthday other than cake, presents, & adoration (JK) is for YOU to know that fat bodies are sexy. We are worthy, we deserve love, & whatever else you can dream… ok?!”

The positive model shared a boomerang of her on set when shooting for the magazine. In the upload, she is wearing a bright orange swimsuit and looks thrilled to be doing a photo shoot for Nylon. For her Instagram caption, she refers to herself as a “chubby angel” and has such love for herself and her body.

“The fact that others look at me and can hate me because of my size will never make sense to me, because all I see is beauty,” she also added, hitting back at anyone who has anything negative to say about a body that isn’t theirs.

For those might not be aware of who Tess is, she is an American model, blogger, a make-up artist based in Los Angeles, and a mom of two. In 2015, she married her husband, Nick Holliday. Her book, The Not So Subtle Art Of Being A Fat Girl: Loving the Skin You’re In, was released in 2017.

Holliday is no stranger to being on the cover of huge magazines. Last year, her Cosmopolitan U.K. cover was nominated for Cover of the Year.

On Instagram, Tess uses her platform to share positive messages and teaches others how to love themselves if they are struggling. She is seen posing in a range of outfits and oozes confidence throughout her feed and is very unapologetic about it. Her account has over 1.9 million loyal followers.