Model Rachel McCord Gets Ready To Celebrate America’s Independence In Racy Red Chest-Baring Swimsuit

Model Rachel McCord prepared for the 4th of July holiday this Wednesday by flaunting a patriotic swimsuit on the eve of Independence Day, reported The Daily Mail. The sister of 90210 actress AnnaLynne McCord went for a swim at La Peer Hotel in West Hollywood dressed to impress in a racy red suit.

The 29-year-old model looked stunning in a cut-out scarlet suit that left little of her sculpted figure to the imagination. The thong bottoms of the suit were attached to the top with a thin string around her waist. Her chest was barely covered by the open top that included two strips of fabric across her breasts and led down her belly to meet with the waistband of the bottoms. The high-waisted string bottoms left much of the model’s hips and upper thighs on full display while the rest of the suit barely covered her long, toned abdomen, modest chest, and sculpted back.

Rachel completed the look with a pair of blue sunglasses, several rings, a gold bracelet, and dangling cross earrings. Her long, blonde tresses were left loose around her face, back, and shoulders and she added a touch of black eyeliner to make her eyes pop while the rest of her face was left au natural.

The blonde bombshell enjoyed the summer sun alongside gal pal Christy Powers who wore a matching red swimsuit. Christy stunned in a two-piece bikini that left little of her flawless figure to the imagination and pushed up her busty cleavage. Her long, brown hair was also left loose around her upper body while she left a pair of sunglasses perched on her head.

Also joining the pool party was Rachel’s husband of six years Rick Schirmer, who has a digital marketing website called Viral Brand. The two were photographed lounging on a chair as Rachel sat cross-legged sipping on a glass of water while Rick, dressed in camouflage pants and a black t-shirt, bent down to plant a kiss on the top of his wife’s head.

The model has a blog called the McCord List, in which she offers tips to aspiring actors and those wanting to break into the Hollywood scene. On a similar note, she also published a book in 2017, entitled Slay The Fame Game: Break Into Hollywood And Social Media Without It Breaking You.

According to The Daily Mail, the sometimes actress commented on her motivations behind writing the book and starting the blog.