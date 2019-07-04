Victoria Beckham’s 20th Anniversary Tribute To David Beckham Is Total ‘Goals’

See the sweet tribute Victoria paid to David that has everyone shouting "couple goals."

Victoria Beckham shared the sweetest tribute to husband David Beckham on their 20th wedding anniversary that had fans across the globe shouting “couple goals.” The former Spice Girl turned fashion designer took to Instagram on the morning of July 4 to post a seriously sweet video montage that showed some of the couple’s biggest life moments since tying the knot back in 1999.

The seriously sweet slideshow video included several photos of the couple sharing happy memories over the past 20 years, all beginning with snaps from their wedding day which took place in Ireland two decades ago.

The video montage from Victoria then took her 25.7 million followers through their life together since that day, showing just how much the couple – who share four children together, 20-year-old Brooklyn, 16-year-old Romeo, 14-year-old Cruz, and 7-year-old Harper – have grown up since walking down the aisle together all those years ago.

Beckham included tens of photos of herself and her husband, including candid family snaps as well as professional pictures of them attending some big, high-profile events.

Included in the slideshow collection was the duo holding hands while attending the wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton while another showed Posh Spice resting on the former soccer player’s chest as they enjoyed a cuddle during what appeared to be a tropical vacation.

Fans couldn’t help but gush over Victoria’s sweet gesture for her husband, posting their own sweet messages of congratulations in the comments section while also noting that their 20 years of happiness is “goals.”

“Happy Anniversary to the beautiful couple!!” one fan wrote with two red heart emoji, while another called the Beckhams the “Perfect role models” with a kissing and heart emoji.

A third simple wrote the hashtag #couplesgoals, while another said, “Congrats. Couple goals.”

The sweet video has already been viewed on the social media site more than 4.1 million times in the first four hours since the star shared it on her account.

As for David, he too commemorated 20 years with the singer turned fashion superstar, as reported by Metro.

Beckham posted a photo from their wedding day and told his 56.8 million followers that he too couldn’t believe it had been two decades since they tied the knot.

“WOW 20 years, look what we created,” David told his wife in the caption of the throwback Instagram snap. “Love you so much.”

The athlete then tagged Victoria and their three sons in his post and hashtagged their daughter’s name, #HarperSeven, with a red heart emoji.

David’s sweet message has received more than 3 million likes since he shared it on the morning of their anniversary.