Brazilian Bombshell Izabel Goulart Flaunts Killer Bod In Tiny Palm-Leaf Bikini On Vacation In Mykonos

Brazilian model Izabel Goulart has been soaking up the Mediterranean sun while on vacation with her fiancé Kevin Trapp on the Greek island of Mykonos. On Wednesday, the two hit the pool to cool off and the brunette bombshell was seen in an impossibly tiny bikini that left little to the imagination, according to The Daily Mail.

The 34-year-old made sure to leave as little of her body covered as possible in order to get the most complete suntan by donning a bright yellow palm leaf print thong bikini that left her ample backside on display for all to see while contrasting beautifully with her bronzed skin. The string bikini top left her cleavage peeking out while displaying her long, toned abdomen.

The supermodel wore her long, wavy brown hair loose around her back and shoulders while dipping in the pool and kissing her soccer player fiancé. She added a pair of sunglasses to complete the island look and was photographed in many positions, including lounging on Kevin’s lap and standing up in the pool with her back to the camera, flaunting her perfectly formed booty.

Kevin, 28, wore navy-blue swim shorts that left his muscular and gym-honed torso on display while pairing the bathing suit with a backwards-facing black baseball cap and a pair of sunglasses.

Earlier this week, the model took to her Instagram account to post several photos of herself lounging poolside and diving headfirst into the crystal-clear water dressed in a racy orange bikini. Writing in the caption of the photos that life is better in a bikini, her 4.5 million followers couldn’t get enough of her sexy snaps that left little of her toned, sculpted figure to the imagination.

Her fans called her a “goddess” and “the most perfect woman to walk the Earth” in the comments section.

Loading...

Izabel and Kevin announced their engagement in July of last year in Mykonos, marking this year’s trip one year from the exciting moment. The engagement came three years after the two first began dating.

In a YouTube video interview last year, the model, originally from Sao Paulo, Brazil, opened up about their steamy sex life, writes The Daily Mail.