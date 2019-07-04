Joy Duggar And Austin Forsyth Reveal Miscarriage Of Second Child, ‘It Was A Baby Girl’

Joy Duggar and Austin Forsyth suffer a tragic loss.

Another tragedy has struck the Duggar family. Joy-Anna Duggar just revealed that she has miscarried her baby with husband, Austin Forsyth, just one week ago. She was 20 weeks along in her pregnancy. They were expecting their second child. Their son, Gideon, just turned 1 in February.

The sad news was shared by the Counting On stars on their Instagram late on Wednesday night along with a black and white photo of Joy lying in a hospital bed as she and Austin comfort each other. They started out by stating that it has been one week since they heard those words that no soon-to-be parent wants to hear. Joy and Austin explained that they went in for a 20-week ultrasound in which they were going to find out if they were having another boy or a little girl. Unfortunately, the unexpected happened.

Joy and Austin were first shown by the ultrasound tech where the baby’s heart was located on the screen. That’s when they were told by the tech that there was no heart beat detected. They were also told that there was no movement from the unborn child. The Forsyths were expecting a baby girl. They named her Annabell Elise. The baby’s name was handpicked in accordance with their strong faith. They detailed the meaning behind the name saying that Annabell means “God has favored me” and Elise means “God satisfies”.

While it has been a dark time for the reality stars, they said that they have found “unexplainable peace and comfort” during their time of mourning the loss of their baby girl. Joy Duggar revealed that she and Austin have cried “countless tears” and asked for prayers for healing their hearts.

This is the third loss that the Duggar family has suffered in less than a year. Last October, Josiah and Lauren Duggar miscarried their baby boy they named Asa. They are currently expecting another child around the same time as Joy and Austin were due. Then just a month ago on June 9, Grandma Mary Duggar died as a result of a drowning accident in her pool. Now with the loss of baby Annabell, the TLC family has had plenty of grieving in just a few short months.

Not only does Joy and Austin have their faith in God to lean on, they also have the full support of their family and friends to get them through. They all came out in full force to give the grieving couple their love and prayers. Jeremy Vuolo, Anna Duggar, Jessa Seewald, and Josiah and Lauren all wrote heartfelt messages to their loved ones. Joy Duggar’s best friend, Carlin Bates, also sent her love and prayers, as well as her brother Lawson Bates.

Annabell Elise was part of a trend of girl babies in the Duggar family. Jessa and Ben delivered their baby girl a month ago and the three remaining expectant moms, Anna, Kendra, and Lauren, are all having daughters.