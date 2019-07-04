Sophie Turner And Joe Jonas Look Strikingly Happy In First Photo From Their French Wedding

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner finally shared the first pictures from their second nuptials in France, and they are everything fans asked for and more.

The couple gathered their friends and family in the south of France for a gorgeous ceremony at the lavish Château du Martinet on Saturday afternoon, as reported by The Daily Mail. The highly-anticipated wedding had been creating buzz ever since the Game of Thrones star and the Jonas Brothers singer were spotted in the European country with some family members and close friends days ahead of the actual ceremony.

In fact, fans knew something big was bound to happen when Dr. Phil commented on a photo of the two of them kissing in front of the Eiffel Tower, accidentally letting it slip that he was excited to see them in a week’s time, as previously reported by The Inquisitr. Then Sophie and Joe were seen drinking champagne while taking a boat ride around Paris with his brothers Nick and Kevin and their respective wives, Priyanka Chopra and Danielle Jonas, which prompted further speculation.

The rumors were eventually confirmed when the famous duo — who had already tied the knot once in Las Vegas after the Billboard Music Awards this year in a ceremony livestreamed by Diplo — were seen checking out the extraordinary venue in the south of France while more guests started to arrive, including Sophie’s good friend and fellow GoT cast member, Maisie Williams.

Now, they shared the first official pic from the lavish event on social media, and the “likes” and comments keep pouring in. As per The Daily Mail, the beautiful black and white shot was taken by famous photographer Corbin Gurkin. The British beauty wore a striking custom-made Louis Vuitton dress, which featured long sleeves with lace details as well as a plunging neckline, while her beau donned a chic black Berluti suit.

The couple held hands as they walked down the aisle after saying “I do” for a second time, and they smiled joyfully and appeared to be having the time of their lives while surrounded by their loved ones. The new photo racked up a lot of comments from their famous peers, including some of the biggest Hollywood stars.

“Sophie Sophie… More than I can take. so beautiful, what a woman. Happy happy days to you both,” wrote GoT star Lena Headey.

“So happy for you two!!!! LOVE LOVE LOVE YOU GUYS!!!!” chimed in Modern Family’s Sarah Hyland.

“I loved this moment,” said actress Jessica Chastain, while America’s Got Talent judge Jules Hough wrote, “Happiness! Congratulations you beautiful souls! So ecstatic for you two.”