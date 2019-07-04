Victoria’s Secret’s Devon Windsor Shows Skin In A Black Bikini For Swimwear Shoot

Devon's insane model body is on full display for a new bikini shoot.

Victoria’s Secret model Devon Windsor is flashing some serious skin while modeling a slinky black bikini from her own line. The stunning supermodel rocked the fun two-piece from her Devon Windsor swim line in a new photo posted to the account’s Instagram page on July 3 as she showed off her impressive abs.

The snap had Devon shielding her eyes from the beating down sun with both hands creating a shadow over her eyes while the fun look featured several straps stretching up from the bandeau top to create a stylish halter neck design around her neck.

The star had her seriously toned middle on full display in the photo shoot snap, as well as her impressive tan.

In the caption of the recent upload, the account revealed that Windsor was rocking the Kimberly top which she paired with the matching Eva bottom, both from her recently launched Devon Windsor swim collection.

But that wasn’t the only look at the stylish black bikini that fans got via the Instagram account of her swim line this week.

The page also shared a shot of Windsor – who The Inqusitr recently reported stunned fans in a white-hot bikini – and fellow model Lorena Rae wearing matching swimwear looks as they soaked up the sun together by the water.

The stunning twosome struck their best model poses by the blue ocean. Devon rocked the same black bikini as she did in the previous snap, while Lorena opted for a slightly more covered look with a black one-piece as she looked back over her shoulder towards the camera.

It wasn’t all dark bikinis and bathing suits, though.

Devon Windsor Swim also shared a stunning shot of the duo swapping their black swimwear for white.

In the tropical new photo, Windsor and Rae swapped looks as the Victoria’s Secret model opted for a full one-piece while Lorena sported the Kimberly top and Eva bottoms in white.

Speaking earlier this year, Windsor revealed that her line of bikinis and swimsuits had been a year in the making.

“I am super excited to announce that I am launching Devon Windsor Swim this summer!” she wrote on Instagram, per L’Officiel Saint Barth. “I have been working for the past year on this project and cannot wait to see you guys wearing it!” Windsor added.

The star has also opened up about how she wanted to transition beyond modeling, noting, “For the past five years, my goal has been to expand my career outside of modelling. I want to be as multidimensional as I possibly can.”