Kate Gosselin Posts Rare Pic Of Two Of Her Sextuplets As Ex-Husband Jon Has Beach Weekend With Collin & Hannah

The 'Kate Plus Date' star had a summertime date with her kids at the pool.

Kate Gosselin is enjoying some pool time with her kids—and it looks a lot more fun than the dating pool she’s been dipping into on her spinoff TLC reality show, Kate Plus Date. The busy mom of eight posted a rare Instagram pic of two of her sextuplet teens, Alexis and Aaden, drying off with towels after cooling off at the pool. Their sibling Leah can also be seen photobombing as she peers over from the edge of the pool.

In the caption to the snap, Kate Gosselin noted that “happy teens” equals “happy mom,” and she punctuated the post with multiple hashtags as she celebrated summer with her children.

Many of Kate’s social media followers took to the comments section to remark on the sweet photo and comment on how big the now high school-aged kids are getting. Longtime fans of the family went back to Gosselin’s Jon and Kate Plus 8 days to recall Alexis and Aaden’s close bond.

“I can still hear 3-year-old Alexis saying ‘Aaden’s my buddy,'” one fan wrote.

“I have watched since they were born,” another commenter wrote. “I can’t believe how big they are all getting!”

Kate Gosselin responded to several of the comments on her summertime photo of her 15-year-old kids, but she ignored one commenter who asked how her kids Collin and Hannah are doing. The two sextuplet siblings currently live with Kate’s ex-husband, Jon.

Of course, fans shouldn’t worry that Collin and Hannah are missing out on summertime fun. Over the weekend, Jon Gosselin’s girlfriend Colleen Conrad posted a summertime photo to Instagram that showed them lounging on the beach with Hannah. In the comments to the photo, Conrad revealed that the family was spending time on the beach in Brigantine, New Jersey.

A previous photo showed Jon, Colleen, Collin, and Hannah in the car as they were beach bound for the weekend.

Kate Gosselin has not disappeared from TV, but most of her kids have been out of the spotlight for the past few years. The reality star’s new show, Kate Plus Date, only features her 18-year-old twin daughters, Mady and Cara, as Kate dives back into the dating pool for the first time 10 years after her divorce from Jon.

It is unclear if Kate Gosselin ever spends time with all eight of her kids together, but Jon Gosselin previously told Hollywood Life that Collin has “no” relationship with his mother Kate.

Kate Plus Date airs Mondays at 10 p.m. on TLC.