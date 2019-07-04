Olivia Culpo Flashes Ripped Abs & Bountiful Cleavage In Tiny Crop Top & Clingy Skirt

Olivia Culpo is once again wowing her fans.

On Wednesday night, the celebrated Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition model updated her Instagram page with a fabulous photo that left many of her admirers gasping in awe. Posted shortly before midnight, the snapshot in question treated her massive following with a gorgeous double-view of her splendid figure, offering a side-by-side look at two separate pictures of the same outfit.

Proving that white is definitely her color, the stunning supermodel poured her statuesque frame into a striking white ensemble by Fleur du Mal – one that beautifully flattered her toned physique. Crafted out of a clingy, ribbed jersey fabric, the stylish two-piece was made up of a tiny, long-sleeved crop top and a snug maxi skirt. The look included a plunging, sweetheart neckline, snap buttons down the front on both pieces, and a high slit that would have certainly exposed her endless pins had the photos been snapped from a slightly different angle.

Olivia looked nothing short of spectacular in the chic co-ord. The 27-year-old stunner flashed her incredibly narrow waist and ripped abs, showing some serious skin in the classy yet very sexy attire.

Boasting built-in underwire cups, the skimpy crop top lured the eye toward Olivia’s shapely bust, putting her generous décolletage front and center. The I Feel Pretty actress flaunted quite a bit of cleavage in the revealing garment. Likewise, her chiseled hips were also on display, as her form-fitting skirt clung to every curve in sight, highlighting her voluptuous hourglass figure.

The former Miss Universe topped off her look with a pair of strappy tan stilettos. She accessorized with large gold hoop earrings.

According to The Daily Mail, the photo – or rather, photos – were taken on Monday evening, as Olivia stepped out for a night of fun in Los Angeles.

“And the pinup didn’t come empty handed, toting a lush bouquet of flowers and a six pack of Ruffino Prosecco,” noted the media outlet.

Showing her impeccable sense of style, Olivia carried the swanky wine in a clear, see-through purse by StickBaby – one that featured chunky tan handles to match her elegant heels.

The accessory made quite an impression on Instagram, as comments started pouring in to compliment the model on her flawless look.

“OBSESSED with the Vueve [sic] purse and your gorgeousness!” read one message, which included three flattering emoji of the heart, heart-eyes, and fire variety.

“The cutest little Veuve carrier!” remarked a second person.

“Love how discrete the bag is [two laughing-crying emoji] outfit is fire btw,” noted a third comment, trailed by a string of heart-eyes and fire emoji.

Needless to say, Olivia was a vision in white in the elegant ensemble. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the gorgeous model originally gave fans a sneak peek at her outfit in a glamorous selfie posted on Instagram the day before.

The snapshot unveiled a change of look and showed Olivia wearing color contacts that gave her chestnut-brown eyes an alluring amber hue.