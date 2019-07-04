Thursday’s ‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Salem Celebrates The Fourth Of July

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Thursday, July 4 reveal that the Brady and Horton families will be celebrating the Fourth of July in their traditional style.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, Days of Our Lives fans can expect to see Rex Brady (Kyle Lowder) and Sarah Horton (Linsey Godfrey) reignite the Brady/Horton Fourth of July BBQ and celebration.

The families will gather together to celebrate, and there is sure to be a lot of drama, love, and sweet moments in the process.

However, not every family will be celebrating the holiday together. It seems that Jennifer Horton (Melissa Reeves) will be spending the day with her son, JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss).

Of course, JJ will also be spending the day with his love, Haley Chen (Thia Megia). The trio will be celebrating the day when they’ll run into Jennifer’s former husband, Jack Deveraux (Matthew Ashford) and his wife Eve Donovan (Kassie DePaiva).

The encounter will be an awkward one, as Jack and Eve are the reason the Haley was ordered to be deported. The entire situation drove a huge wedge in between the family, who were trying to create a bond following Jack’s shocking return home, and announcement that he had amnesia.

In the latest #DAYS, Eve confronts Jack when she realizes he's been hiding something from her.https://t.co/ZsCmioRrzb pic.twitter.com/3SLENGAkid — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) July 3, 2019

Meanwhile, Eli Grant (Lamon Grant) will plan a very special surprise for his girlfriend, Lani Price (Sal Stowers). The couple have been going through a very rough time as of late.

Last year Days of Our Lives viewers watched the couple mourned the death of their son, David Abraham, whom they lost at birth. They leaned on one another as they tried to heal following his death. The experience bonded the pair closer to together and they fell head over heels in love.

However, when Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) agreed to take in Jordan Ridgeway’s (Chrishell Hartley) son, also named David, Lani began to become infatuated with the baby boy. Lani risked everything to be there with David, included her relationship with Eli, who broke up with her when she refused to spend less time with the baby.

However, the couple did get back together, and now it seems that Eli is going to ask Lani to officially be his wife as they watch the Fourth of July fireworks from the Brady/Horton celebration.

In addition, Carrie Brady (Christie Clark) will make a big confession to her father, Roman Brady (Josh Taylor), about her life.

Fans can see more of the drama unfold by watching Days of Our Lives weekday afternoons on NBC.